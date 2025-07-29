  1. Home
2025 July 29   11:40

shipbuilding

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding undocks Cape Ocean Shipping H1595 Aframax

The H1595 Aframax product tanker, built for Greek shipowner CAPE OCEAN SHIPPING successfully undocked, according to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding's release.

The H1595 project presented heightened requirements for inter‑regional coordination, project management, supply chain integration, and construction precision.

Facing these complexities, the project team implemented optimized construction processes and rigorous quality controls.

This approach successfully overcame challenges related to technical coordination and logistics, ensuring the vessel’s high‑quality undocking met the scheduled timeline, signaling the successful near‑completion of the subsidiary’s inaugural major orders.  

Persistent high temperatures throughout the summer added further operational difficulty. To safeguard the critical schedule, the project team employed an adaptive “tidal operation method,” strategically adjusting work periods based on weather forecasts.

This innovative scheduling ensured production progress remained firmly on track while rigorously upholding safety protocols.  The successful undocking of the H1595 not only strengthens the established partnership between SWS and Cape Shipping but also provides invaluable experience. 

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) operates as a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, engaged in the design and construction of merchant and offshore vessels including Aframax product tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, PCTCs and FPSO units. The yard achieved delivery of at least fifteen vessels totalling 1.4 million dwt in the first half of 2025, and has consistently expanded its order book with both domestic and international customers. 

Cape Shipping SA is a privately owned Greek shipping company established in Athens in 1987 under the Andrianopoulos family. Initially focused on dry bulk and container vessels, it has recently recommitted to tanker operations, placing significant orders for various tanker types—including LR1, LR2/Aframax and Suezmax vessels—at Chinese shipyards.

