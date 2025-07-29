EXMAR France floats out first ammonia‑fuelled gas carrier

EXMAR’s French arm, Exmar France, has officially launched its first dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier, a 46,000 m³ midsize gas carrier built at HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea, according to the company's release.

The vessel—equipped with one of the pioneering WinGD X‑DF‑A ammonia-capable two-stroke engines—is touted as the world’s first operational ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.

WinGD recently confirmed the engine’s installation on the vessel, with successful factory testing matching diesel-equivalent performance, while cutting emissions by up to 90% when fueled with green ammonia.

Exmar France plans to operate six such ammonia dual‑fuel vessels; the second vessel’s steel cutting began in May 2025, with at least four under construction. All are expected to be fully commissioned by mid‑2026.

The new carrier measures approximately 190 m in length and 30.4 m in beam, featuring three cargo holds capable of safely transporting both LPG and ammonia under dual‑fuel power.