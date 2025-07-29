  1. Home
2025 July 29   13:11

shipping

Australia launches maritime recycling risk assessment trial with AMSA and DAFF

A joint trial by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) is expected to support policy changes in Australia that will see more options for recycling waste from international ships visiting ports, according to AMSA's release.

The Maritime Recycling Risk Assessment Trial, completed in early 2025, involved six Australian ports and various categories of recyclable waste collected from international commercial and cruise ships.

The trial investigated the level of biosecurity risk associated with types of recyclable materials found on internationally arriving ships, such as plastics and glass.

Its aim was to inform ways to increase the amount of recyclable waste diverted from biosecurity treatment to domestic recycling processes.

Key outcomes of the trial are now informing a broader national maritime waste recycling pilot being led by DAFF.

Australia’s strict biosecurity rules for managing waste from international ships result in much of it being treated as biosecurity waste and ending up in landfill.

This trial supports Australia’s commitment to sustainable shipping and protecting the marine environment.

The Maritime Recycling Risk Assessment Trial was funded by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water through the Community Grants Hub.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is a statutory agency of the Australian Government established under the Maritime Safety Authority Act 1990. AMSA oversees maritime safety, marine pollution prevention and regulatory compliance in Australian waters.

Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) is an executive agency within the Australian Government, operating under relevant legislation including the Biosecurity Act 2015 and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Portfolio responsibilities.

Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) is an Australian Government department responsible for environmental, climate and water policy. 

