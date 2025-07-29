Arabian Drilling wins first-ever offshore contract outside Saudi Arabia

Arabian Drilling, the largest onshore and offshore drilling company in Saudi Arabia by fleet size, has secured its first offshore contract outside the Kingdom.

The agreement was awarded by an undisclosed energy company based in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Under the terms of the deal, operations are scheduled to commence in Q1 2026.

The scope comprises preliminary exploration drilling, expected to span five to seven months.

The initial contract is projected to contribute SAR 75 million (approximately USD 20 million) to Arabian Drilling’s backlog.

Depending on exploration outcomes, the contract may be extended.

CEO Ghassan Mirdad described the milestone as a strategic breakthrough: “Signing this contract signifies a strategic milestone for Arabian Drilling as it marks our first major step in expanding our operational footprint internationally.”

Founded in 1964, Arabian Drilling operates a total fleet of 62 units as of early 2025—comprising 49 land rigs, 11 offshore jack‑up rigs, and 2 self‑elevating service vessels. The firm, led by majority stakeholders TAQA and SLB (formerly Schlumberger), holds approximately 17% of the Saudi drilling market by fleet share. Earlier in July, the company also finalized a three‑year offshore contract extension with Khafji Joint Operations (KJO)—a joint venture between Aramco Gulf Operations Company and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company in the Saudi–Kuwait Neutral Zone. That deal adds between 8% to 12% of Arabian Drilling’s 2024 revenue to its backlog and becomes effective July 14, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, Arabian Drilling faced contractual expiries on 19 rigs; six had already been renewed (with four in early July).