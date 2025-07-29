  1. Home
2025 July 29   16:45

shipping

Delos Shipping sells car carrier Asturias to European logistics provider

Delos Shipping has sold the 2010‑built car carrier Asturias, a 44,037 deadweight ton (DWT) vessel constructed at the Nantong Mingde Heavy Industry shipyard, with capacity for 4,200 cars, according to the company's release.

Brian Ladin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Delos Shipping, said, “Delos is pleased to see Asturias continue her service with a prominent European logistics provider. Asturias was Delos' first Ro‑Ro acquisition and we look forward to more acquisitions in this shipping segment.”

Delos Shipping is a provider of debt and equity financing solutions to shipping companies across multiple marine verticals including tankers, dry bulk, containers, car carriers, cruise and specialty marine assets.

Delos Shipping had originally acquired Asturias in early 2024 under a five‑year charter agreement with a European logistics provider, deploying the vessel on key vehicle trade routes across European and global markets.

Delos Shipping is a Delaware‑registered merchant banking and ship finance company specialising in maritime sector financing. It provides structured debt and equity capital globally to shipping firms operating tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, cruise ships and other specialised marine assets.

