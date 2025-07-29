WEC Lines launches direct weekly service between Ireland, Belgium and France

WEC Lines is launching an immediate direct weekly container service linking Ireland, Belgium and France in one seamless, fully controlled operation, according to the company's release.

The service will be operated by an 868‑TEU owned vessel on a fixed 7‑day rotation, departing Zeebrugge on Thursdays and arriving in Dublin on Sundays, aimed at providing clients with greater flexibility and efficiency, including rapid end‑mile delivery.

The new NWC IE Service increases WEC Lines’ calls at Dublin to three times a week when combined with its existing Spanish and Portuguese services, reinforcing its long‑standing, over 30‑year presence in the Irish market.

Roger Megann, Managing Director of WEC Lines UK, stated: “WEC Lines has been active in the Irish market for over 30 years from Portugal. In 2024, we launched a dedicated Bilbao call connecting Dublin, facilitating onward linkages to and from inland Spain and the Canaries.”

He added: “2025 will see the launch of this new service connecting Dublin to Zeebrugge and will also extend our reach to the surrounding European hinterland, further demonstrating WEC Lines’ commitment to Ireland as we grow the wider network that will see our range eventually extend to the Baltics and beyond whilst continuing to develop our markets of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and East Africa.”

In addition, WEC Lines now calls Le Havre twice weekly, offers a fixed weekly Montoir call, and operates via a local Nantes office in France.

WEC Lines will call Zeebrugge (CSP) on Thursdays, Dublin (MTL) on Sundays, and Le Havre (TN MSC) on Wednesdays in the rotation. Transit times are two days from Zeebrugge to Dublin, three days from Dublin back to Zeebrugge via Le Havre, and five days from Zeebrugge to Le Havre.

WEC Lines is a Dutch shipping company, operating container liner services across Northwest Europe and beyond. It maintains its head office in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and operates dedicated owned vessels and container equipment, including reefer and high‑cube units.