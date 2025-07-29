Consortium of Boskalis and Allseas wins €1.2 bln CPC Corporation Taiwan offshore pipeline contract

Boskalis and Allseas announce a 50/50 consortium has been awarded a contract by CPC Corporation Taiwan for the YT2 offshore natural gas pipeline from Yongan to Tongxiao, according to the company's release.

The total contract value is approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

Under the contract the consortium will design, construct, install and pre‑commission the new 36‑inch offshore natural gas pipeline, running approximately 232 kilometres parallel to the existing YT1 pipeline.

The pipeline will connect the Yongan LNG terminal in the south‑west with the Tongxiao transfer station in the north‑west. The scope of work includes trenching, pipeline installation with 34 crossings over existing and future seabed infrastructure, back‑filling and two landfalls.

Within the consortium, Boskalis is responsible for landfalls and associated micro‑tunnelling activities, nearshore and offshore trenching, back‑filling and installation of rock berms for the 34 pipeline crossings, deploying two large trailing suction hopper dredgers, a large backhoe dredger and a subsea rock installation vessel.

Allseas will carry out pipeline installation and pre‑commissioning, including pre‑lay installation of concrete mattresses, deploying two of the most advanced pipelay vessels in the industry.

Project execution is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.

Boskalis Westminster N.V., a publicly listed Dutch company specialising in dredging, maritime infrastructure and services, coastal defence, riverbank protection, land reclamation, offshore energy infrastructure and marine salvage. It operates a fleet of around 500 vessels and floating equipment, with over 11 000 employees worldwide.

Allseas is a privately held global offshore contractor headquartered in Switzerland, founded in 1985. It specialises in offshore pipelay, subsea construction and ultra‑heavy lift operations, and operates a fleet of advanced pipelay and heavy‑lift vessels, known for innovation in offshore energy infrastructure.

CPC Corporation Taiwan is a state‑owned enterprise of Taiwan (Republic of China) responsible for procurement, import, storage and supply of petroleum and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Taiwan. It operates LNG terminals such as Yungan (Yong‑An) with capacity around 10.5 mtpa, Taichung (6 mtpa).