CMA CGM reports steady Q2 2025

2025 July 30

The Board of Directors of the CMA CGM Group, a global sea, land, air and logistics solutions provider, met on July 29, 2025 under the chairmanship of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to review the second‑quarter 2025 financial statements.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to USD 13.2 billion, consistent with the same period in 2024. EBITDA reached USD 2.3 billion, a decrease of 7.9 percent year‑on‑year, and the margin stood at 17.3 percent, down 1.5 percentage points.  

Maritime operations transported 6.0 million TEUs, in line with 2024 volumes.

Shipping revenue totalled USD 8.2 billion, down 1.5 percent, with EBITDA of USD 1.6 billion, down 19.9 percent and a margin of 19.4 percent.

Average revenue per TEU declined by 1.2 percent to USD 1 367.  

Logistics activities generated USD 4.6 billion in revenue. EBITDA reached USD 459 million, up 2.0 percent, lifting the logistics margin to 9.9 percent.  

Other activities, including port terminals, air cargo and media, reported revenue of USD 1.0 billion, up 62.7 percent.

EBITDA rose to USD 239 million, compared with USD 51 million in the prior‑year quarter, yielding a margin of 23.0 percent, up 15 percentage points, driven in part by the integration of Santos Brasil.  

Key developments in the quarter included investments and new operations across diverse markets: launch of logistics and inland waterway operations at the Port of Lyon Edouard Herriot; call of the CMA CGM Vitoria under India’s flag at Nhava Sheva Free Port; partnership in Vietnam with Saigon Newport for a new deep‑water terminal and development of an electric container barge project at Cai Mep; acquisition of a 35 percent stake in October Dry Port in Egypt; and a 51 percent controlling stake in Santos Brasil in Brazil.  

In logistics, CEVA Logistics signed an MoU to acquire Borusan Tedarik in Turkey, began construction of a 25 000 m² base in Kribi, Cameroon, and expanded its RORO car carrier fleet with two vessels of 5 500–7 000 CEU capacity.  

On decarbonization, the Group introduced LNG dual‑fuel 8 000 TEU vessels (CMA CGM Byblos, Petra, Baalbeck, Palmyre and forthcoming Taormina and Syracuse), three 13 000 TEU methanol‑powered vessels (Argon, Iron and Cobalt), and two 23 000 TEU LNG‑powered vessels (Seine and Saint Germain).

The Group targets at least 162 dual‑fuel vessels by 2029, including 24 methanol‑powered.

A joint venture with TotalEnergies in Rotterdam will deploy a 20 000 m³ LNG bunker vessel by 2028.  

Other initiatives included the takeover of Air Belgium’s cargo operations, partnership with Mistral AI on AI solutions, the first anniversary of the TANGRAM innovation and training centre in Marseille, and media projects including plans by CMA Media to acquire Chérie 25 and entering exclusive negotiations to acquire BRUT. 

The Group has expressed interest in acquiring CK Hutchison’s global port terminals after exclusive negotiations with a BlackRock‑led consortium ended, seeking to expand its control over strategic supply chain infrastructure including assets near the Panama Canal.

CMA CGM Group is a privately‑held French multinational specialising in container shipping, port terminals, air and land logistics, and freight operations globally. Headquartered in Marseille, France, the company provides integrated transport and logistics solutions across maritime, inland waterway, air, rail and road networks.  

CEVA Logistics is a wholly‑owned subsidiary of CMA CGM S.A., operating as an international contract logistics and freight management company, with services spanning supply chain, warehousing, and multimodal distribution.  

Santos Brasil is a Brazilian port infrastructure operator and terminal owner of the largest container port terminal in South America; CMA CGM holds a majority controlling stake (51 percent) and is responsible for its operational management.  

Mistral AI is a French artificial intelligence technology company, fully French‑owned and specialising in custom AI solutions.  

Air Belgium is a Belgian airline; its cargo operations were integrated into CMA CGM late in April 2025.

