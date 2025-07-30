Seaspan, Bollinger and Rauma partner to deliver U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter

Seaspan Shipyards, Bollinger Shipyards, Rauma Shipyards and Aker Arctic announced the formation of a strategic partnership to deliver Arctic Security Cutters (ASC) to the U.S. Coast Guard, according to Seaspan's release.

The partnership is pursued within the trilateral ICE Pact framework and is said to offer the fastest delivery schedule, lowest risk, and cost certainty, with a full transition to American shipyards using the Seaspan‑Aker MPI design, which exceeds all ASC requirements and is production ready.

The companies state that the first vessel can be delivered within 36 months of award.

Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, stated that the MPI design is mature and construction‑ready, and that Bollinger’s access to over 4,000 skilled workers and more than 30 U.S. facilities makes it uniquely positioned to deliver the cutter rapidly.

Mika Nieminen, President and CEO of Rauma Shipyards, highlighted readiness to begin construction immediately and added that Rauma will provide crew training, bridge simulator programmes and ice trials.

John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards, said the partnership brings together the world’s foremost experts in icebreaking construction and supports U.S. Coast Guard requirements through the ICE Pact.

Mika Hovilainen, CEO of Aker Arctic Technology Inc., emphasised that the vessel offered has been developed for the Canadian Coast Guard and includes specialised capabilities essential for U.S. missions.

A spending bill passed in early July 2025 allocates more than $8.6 billion for expansion of the U.S. Coast Guard’s icebreaker fleet, including $3.5 billion for medium Arctic Security Cutters, as part of a strategic effort to counter Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic. The ICE Pact trilateral framework, signed on 11 July 2024, enables Canada and Finland to assist the United States through technology and design transfer. U.S. shipbuilders, including Bollinger Shipyards, have previously faced delays and cost overruns on the heavy Polar Security Cutter programme, which is not expected to be completed until after 2030, making the MPI design proposal appealing for faster delivery.

Bollinger Shipyards is the largest privately‑owned shipbuilder in the United States, the company is currently building the first heavy icebreaker in the United States in 50 years and has built and delivered nearly 200 high‑performance vessels to the U.S. Coast Guard over 40 years.

Rauma Shipyards (Rauma Marine Constructions Ltd) is incorporated in Finland and specialises in ice‑capable vessel and naval platform construction. A company draws upon advanced engineering and a supplier network to deliver Arctic‑class vessels to both civilian and security clients.

Seaspan Shipyards is a Canadian subsidiary of Washington Companies, operating under Canadian corporate law. It specialises in icebreaker design, engineering and ship repair, and is currently executing the largest global order book of ice‑capable vessels.

Aker Arctic Technology Inc is a Finnish engineering and design firm focused exclusively on icebreaker and ice‑going vessel design and testing. It operates under Finnish corporate structures and maintains in‑house ice test basins used in validating designs before construction.