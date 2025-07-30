  1. Home
2025 July 30   11:09

shipbuilding

Incat Crowther delivers 24‑metre catamaran motor yacht Elysian

Construction on the new bespoke 24‑metre catamaran motor yacht Elysian, designed by Incat Crowther and built by Mason Marine Industries, is now complete and the vessel is set to enter service for its private owners, according to Incat's release.

The motor yacht, capable of travelling at speeds of up to 29 knots, meets the operator’s exacting requirements and features tailored innovations including a full‑beam saloon with 360‑degree panoramic views and generous outdoor living and entertainment spaces.

Designed to operate in tropical climates, Elysian has a dedicated multi‑zone air conditioning system.  Accommodation includes a master cabin on the main deck, four cabins in the hulls and a captain’s cabin on the wheelhouse deck. The upper deck contains a wheelhouse lounge suitable for up to five people and three helm chairs, with foredeck access via a Portuguese bridge layout. A multifunctional lifting swimming platform allows easy access to the water and serves as a fishing platform, while the upper deck is large enough for two sizeable tenders.  The open‑plan living area, custom galley and dining space flow onto an aft deck with seating for eight and a full‑service BBQ station with multiple fridges, sink and serving space.

Powered by twin 1150 hp Scania DI‑16 main engines, Elysian uses an integrated control system linking gearboxes, engines and bow thrusters to support station‑keeping, smooth docking and precise low‑speed handling. Its aluminium hulls and composite superstructure provide a stable platform that does not require gyro or roll stabilizers.  

Incat Crowther is a proprietary limited company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Lafayette (Louisiana, USA) and Eastleigh (UK). Established via the 2005 merger of Incat Designs‑Sydney and Crowther Designs, the company specialises in digital shipbuilding and naval architecture for catamaran, trimaran and monohull vessels, serving commercial, recreational, defence and passenger sectors. Its portfolio includes more than 650 delivered vessels.  

Mason Marine Industries Pty Ltd is an Australian shipbuilder based in Bundaberg, Queensland, specialising in aluminium and composite vessel construction.

