Valenciaport closes 2024 with 6.7 % revenue growth

The Port Authority of Valencia (APV) has announced that its audited consolidated accounts for 2024 have been approved by its Board of Directors.

The APV posted a net profit of €28.99 million, representing a 25.37 % increase compared to 2023, while net turnover reached €150.73 million, up 6.70 %. Operating expenses declined by 1.51 % to €51.23 million. Personnel costs rose 13.25 % to €29.88 million, reflecting staff increases from 467 to 488 employees and impacts of collective agreements, reclassifications, and productivity consolidation.

The audit report issued on 8 July 2025 by the General Intervention Board of the State Administration (IGAE) provided an unqualified opinion.

The APV also reported handling 2,833,919 containers between January and June, a 3.84 % increase over the same period in 2023, and managing 5,580,598 TEUs over the past twelve months, up 8.33 % year‑on‑year. There was a rise in transshipment traffic exceeding 6 % and a 1.75 % decline in transshipment during the past six months, with import/export volumes continuing to grow and offsetting the drop.

The Port Authority of Valencia (Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia) is a Spanish public authority responsible for the administration, operation and strategic planning of the port system in the region of Valencia. It oversees port operations, infrastructure management and investment planning within its jurisdiction. Its financial accounts are audited by the General Intervention Board of the State Administration (IGAE), a national oversight institution.