  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Valenciaport closes 2024 with 6.7 % revenue growth

2025 July 30   11:50

ports

Valenciaport closes 2024 with 6.7 % revenue growth

The Port Authority of Valencia (APV) has announced that its audited consolidated accounts for 2024 have been approved by its Board of Directors.

The APV posted a net profit of €28.99 million, representing a 25.37 % increase compared to 2023, while net turnover reached €150.73 million, up 6.70 %. Operating expenses declined by 1.51 % to €51.23 million. Personnel costs rose 13.25 % to €29.88 million, reflecting staff increases from 467 to 488 employees and impacts of collective agreements, reclassifications, and productivity consolidation.

The audit report issued on 8 July 2025 by the General Intervention Board of the State Administration (IGAE) provided an unqualified opinion.

The APV also reported handling 2,833,919 containers between January and June, a 3.84 % increase over the same period in 2023, and managing 5,580,598 TEUs over the past twelve months, up 8.33 % year‑on‑year. There was a rise in transshipment traffic exceeding 6 % and a 1.75 % decline in transshipment during the past six months, with import/export volumes continuing to grow and offsetting the drop.  

The Port Authority of Valencia (Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia) is a Spanish public authority responsible for the administration, operation and strategic planning of the port system in the region of Valencia. It oversees port operations, infrastructure management and investment planning within its jurisdiction. Its financial accounts are audited by the General Intervention Board of the State Administration (IGAE), a national oversight institution.

Topics:

Port of Valencia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Accelleron launches net zero report at LISW25

17:33

NSF to end lease on Antarctic research icebreaker Nathaniel B. Palmer in FY 2026

16:55

South Korea’s global shipbuilding market share jumps to 25.1% in H1 2025

15:39

X-Press Feeders connects Baltic/Finland and Iberia through Rotterdam

15:14

Mawani launches Blue Ocean’s BOS Service at Jeddah Islamic Port

14:42

Nauticus Robotics and Advanced Ocean Systems sign multi‑year Master Services Agreement

14:23

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA calls for lease bids adjacent to Baltic Hub Container Terminal

13:46

Kongsberg Maritime partners with Noble Corporation to co‑develop marine technologies

13:23

GT USA and Great Lakes East launch monthly Puerto Rico barge service

12:43

COSCO SHIPPING Development signs shipbuilding and leasing contracts for ten bulk carriers

12:20

MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding dual‑fuel VLCC for Equinor

11:09

Incat Crowther delivers 24‑metre catamaran motor yacht Elysian

10:40

India reduces dependence on China‑origin urea as Russia and MENA expand long‑distance exports - Drewry

10:00

Seaspan, Bollinger and Rauma partner to deliver U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter

09:08

Legal, financial, and regulatory pressure mounts on ports as PortXchange urges action on Scope 3

08:13

CMA CGM reports steady Q2 2025

2025 July 29

18:00

Consortium of Boskalis and Allseas wins €1.2 bln CPC Corporation Taiwan offshore pipeline contract

17:05

WEC Lines launches direct weekly service between Ireland, Belgium and France

16:45

Delos Shipping sells car carrier Asturias to European logistics provider

16:05

Sea Cargo Charter signatories cut emission intensity but remain behind IMO targets

15:31

Arabian Drilling wins first-ever offshore contract outside Saudi Arabia

15:22

Hanwha Ocean posts net profit of US $106.7 mln in Q2

14:45

SSY Futures reports pause in Cape and Panamax freight contracts

14:15

Yinson Production and PTSC SEA secure FSO lease contract for Block B gas field

13:11

Australia launches maritime recycling risk assessment trial with AMSA and DAFF

12:51

Hanwha Ocean secures 353.6 billion‑won order for two VLCCs from Oceania shipowner

12:20

EXMAR France floats out first ammonia‑fuelled gas carrier

11:40

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding undocks Cape Ocean Shipping H1595 Aframax

11:02

Inyanga Marine Energy Group to manage new hybrid vessel Tor Boreas

10:30

MSC eyes historic feeder fleet renewal in potential 120-ship “megaproject”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news