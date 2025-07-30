MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding dual‑fuel VLCC for Equinor

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced on July 30, 2025 that its group company, MOL Energia Pte. Ltd., held a naming ceremony on July 29 for the newbuilding very large crude carrier (VLCC) Energia Viking, at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd., in Dalian, China.

The vessel will serve Equinor ASA, a large international energy company headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, under a charter contract.

Energia Viking is equipped with an LNG fuel tank exceeding 10,000 m³ capacity, enabling long‑distance transportation and flexible transport plans.

For crew comfort, MOL introduced a third onboard space named “IKOI”, a relaxing area distinct from living and working quarters. This is the first time “IKOI” has been installed on a VLCC operated by MOL.

Scheduled delivery is at the end of 2025.

The vessel has a deadweight tonnage of about 309,000 tons, length overall approximately 339.50 m, breadth about 60.0 m, and LNG tank capacity of 5,100 m³ × 2 units.

Under the MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2, MOL targets net‑zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. LNG fuel, which reduces GHG emissions by about 25%–30% compared to conventional fuel oil, is part of their decarbonisation plan. As of March 2025, about 40 LNG‑fuelled vessels, including Energia Viking, were in development; six dual‑fuel VLCCs are scheduled for delivery beginning in 2025. Three of those, including Energia Viking, will operate under charter agreements with Equinor ASA.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japanese public company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, providing global shipping and logistics services across dry bulk, tankers, LNG carriers, containerships, car carriers and associated terminals and logistics operations.

MOL Energia Pte. Ltd. is a wholly‑owned subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., incorporated in Singapore and managed by MD Miki Ogura. MOL Energia specializes in chartering LNG dual‑fuel vessels worldwide, under MOL Group’s operational control.

Equinor ASA is a Norwegian public limited company (listed on Oslo Stock Exchange) headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, operating in oil, gas and renewables. It charters vessels internationally to transport crude oil and other commodities.