2025 July 30   13:23

GT USA and Great Lakes East launch monthly Puerto Rico barge service

GT USA, a subsidiary of Gulftainer Group, announced a partnership with Great Lakes East, LLC, a subsidiary of The Great Lakes Towing Company, to establish a monthly barge service between Port Canaveral and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The service will export construction materials including lumber, steel coils, sheet piles, rebar and other general cargo from Canaveral Cargo Terminal.

Cargo will be stored in the terminal’s warehouses and handled using its infrastructure to meet operational requirements.

The service began with the maiden voyage of the barge Crimson Clover on 14 July.

During the inaugural operation, multiple commodities were efficiently and securely loaded.

According to Port Canaveral authority release, Great Lakes East relocated its Florida breakbulk operations to Port Canaveral in early July 2025, operating the 5,800‑ton RO/RO warehouse barge Crimson Clover from North Cargo Berth 6.

GT USA is a wholly‑owned subsidiary of Gulftainer Group, specialising in terminal operations, stevedoring and integrated logistics at Port Canaveral. As the operator of Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT), GT USA manages multi‑purpose berths, warehousing and inland transport services under Gulftainer’s global supply‑chain platform.  

Great Lakes East, LLC is a U.S.‑flag Jones Act‑compliant shipping company, established as a subsidiary of The Great Lakes Towing Company. It operates breakbulk and roll‑on/roll‑off cargo services in the Caribbean, with the warehouse barge Crimson Clover forming the core of its covered barge operations.

The Great Lakes Towing Company is the parent legal entity, the largest U.S.‑flag commercial tugboat operator on the Great Lakes, providing harbour assist, cargo transportation, ice‑breaking and shipyard services, with a fleet of almost forty tugs across 14 ports.

shipping

