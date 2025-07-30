  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kongsberg Maritime partners with Noble Corporation to co‑develop marine technologies

2025 July 30   13:46

shipping

Kongsberg Maritime partners with Noble Corporation to co‑develop marine technologies

Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of the Norwegian publicly traded group KONGSBERG and a global maritime technology provider, and Noble Corporation, a U.S. registered offshore drilling contractor, have signed a Development Program Framework Agreement, according to the company's release.

The long‑term strategic partnership will focus on the joint development, piloting, and commercialisation of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, risk assessment, and sustainability in offshore operations.

The first pilot project under this agreement will be launched later this year on the drillship Noble Sam Croft; subsequent collaborative development programmes are expected to follow.

The agreement brings together Kongsberg Maritime’s marine technology portfolio with Noble Corporation’s deep operational expertise and its modern fleet of 21 floaters.

Kongsberg Maritime is a wholly owned subsidiary of KONGSBERG ASA, a publicly listed Norwegian technology group. The division provides maritime systems and solutions—including vessel automation, dynamic positioning, and emissions monitoring—for a wide range of offshore, naval, and commercial shipping applications.

Noble Corporation is a Delaware‑incorporated public offshore drilling contractor that owns and operates a fleet of floaters (including drillships and semi‑submersibles). With 21 modern floating drilling units, the company provides offshore drilling services to oil and gas operators worldwide.

Topics:

Kongsberg

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Accelleron launches net zero report at LISW25

17:33

NSF to end lease on Antarctic research icebreaker Nathaniel B. Palmer in FY 2026

16:55

South Korea’s global shipbuilding market share jumps to 25.1% in H1 2025

15:39

X-Press Feeders connects Baltic/Finland and Iberia through Rotterdam

15:14

Mawani launches Blue Ocean’s BOS Service at Jeddah Islamic Port

14:42

Nauticus Robotics and Advanced Ocean Systems sign multi‑year Master Services Agreement

14:23

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA calls for lease bids adjacent to Baltic Hub Container Terminal

13:23

GT USA and Great Lakes East launch monthly Puerto Rico barge service

12:43

COSCO SHIPPING Development signs shipbuilding and leasing contracts for ten bulk carriers

12:20

MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding dual‑fuel VLCC for Equinor

11:50

Valenciaport closes 2024 with 6.7 % revenue growth

11:09

Incat Crowther delivers 24‑metre catamaran motor yacht Elysian

10:40

India reduces dependence on China‑origin urea as Russia and MENA expand long‑distance exports - Drewry

10:00

Seaspan, Bollinger and Rauma partner to deliver U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter

09:08

Legal, financial, and regulatory pressure mounts on ports as PortXchange urges action on Scope 3

08:13

CMA CGM reports steady Q2 2025

2025 July 29

18:00

Consortium of Boskalis and Allseas wins €1.2 bln CPC Corporation Taiwan offshore pipeline contract

17:05

WEC Lines launches direct weekly service between Ireland, Belgium and France

16:45

Delos Shipping sells car carrier Asturias to European logistics provider

16:05

Sea Cargo Charter signatories cut emission intensity but remain behind IMO targets

15:31

Arabian Drilling wins first-ever offshore contract outside Saudi Arabia

15:22

Hanwha Ocean posts net profit of US $106.7 mln in Q2

14:45

SSY Futures reports pause in Cape and Panamax freight contracts

14:15

Yinson Production and PTSC SEA secure FSO lease contract for Block B gas field

13:11

Australia launches maritime recycling risk assessment trial with AMSA and DAFF

12:51

Hanwha Ocean secures 353.6 billion‑won order for two VLCCs from Oceania shipowner

12:20

EXMAR France floats out first ammonia‑fuelled gas carrier

11:40

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding undocks Cape Ocean Shipping H1595 Aframax

11:02

Inyanga Marine Energy Group to manage new hybrid vessel Tor Boreas

10:30

MSC eyes historic feeder fleet renewal in potential 120-ship “megaproject”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news