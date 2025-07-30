Kongsberg Maritime partners with Noble Corporation to co‑develop marine technologies

Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of the Norwegian publicly traded group KONGSBERG and a global maritime technology provider, and Noble Corporation, a U.S. registered offshore drilling contractor, have signed a Development Program Framework Agreement, according to the company's release.

The long‑term strategic partnership will focus on the joint development, piloting, and commercialisation of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, risk assessment, and sustainability in offshore operations.

The first pilot project under this agreement will be launched later this year on the drillship Noble Sam Croft; subsequent collaborative development programmes are expected to follow.

The agreement brings together Kongsberg Maritime’s marine technology portfolio with Noble Corporation’s deep operational expertise and its modern fleet of 21 floaters.

Kongsberg Maritime is a wholly owned subsidiary of KONGSBERG ASA, a publicly listed Norwegian technology group. The division provides maritime systems and solutions—including vessel automation, dynamic positioning, and emissions monitoring—for a wide range of offshore, naval, and commercial shipping applications.

Noble Corporation is a Delaware‑incorporated public offshore drilling contractor that owns and operates a fleet of floaters (including drillships and semi‑submersibles). With 21 modern floating drilling units, the company provides offshore drilling services to oil and gas operators worldwide.