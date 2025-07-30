  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Port of Gdańsk Authority SA calls for lease bids adjacent to Baltic Hub Container Terminal

2025 July 30   14:23

ports

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA calls for lease bids adjacent to Baltic Hub Container Terminal

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA has launched a public tender for the lease of a 3.3‑hectare site on Kontenerowa Street, adjacent to the Baltic Hub container terminal, the largest container hub in the Baltic Sea.

The site has been prepared with reinforced concrete slabs (150 × 300 × 15 cm) laid on compacted sand and gravel to allow immediate operations for heavy and oversized cargo handling vehicles, according to the company's release.

The location offers direct access to Sucharskiego route, the Tri‑City Południowej ring road, the A1 motorway and the S7 expressway towards Warsaw, and a tunnel under the Martwa Wisła connecting east and west Gdańsk.

The plot’s proximity to a public railway loading lane enables efficient intermodal and rail transport operations, supporting EU decarbonisation strategies. The lease term is fixed at five years.

Recent port development initiatives at the Port of Gdańsk Authority SA include the 2025 announcement of a tender for nearly 27 hectares at the Ore Pier (‘Pirs Rudowy’), also located near Baltic Hub, and included in a pre‑approved building permit for infrastructure enabling grain storage and railway integration for production and service use.

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA is a joint‑stock company established under Polish law with shareholders including the State Treasury, Gdańsk County and eligible employees. Acting under the Act on Sea Ports and Harbours and the Commercial Companies Code, the company manages port infrastructure, implements development plans, and oversees leasing of port real estate. It operates both the Inner Port and the Northern Port, including Baltic Hub Container Terminal and other bulk and liquid terminals.

Topics:

logistics

Gdansk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Accelleron launches net zero report at LISW25

17:33

NSF to end lease on Antarctic research icebreaker Nathaniel B. Palmer in FY 2026

16:55

South Korea’s global shipbuilding market share jumps to 25.1% in H1 2025

15:39

X-Press Feeders connects Baltic/Finland and Iberia through Rotterdam

15:14

Mawani launches Blue Ocean’s BOS Service at Jeddah Islamic Port

14:42

Nauticus Robotics and Advanced Ocean Systems sign multi‑year Master Services Agreement

13:46

Kongsberg Maritime partners with Noble Corporation to co‑develop marine technologies

13:23

GT USA and Great Lakes East launch monthly Puerto Rico barge service

12:43

COSCO SHIPPING Development signs shipbuilding and leasing contracts for ten bulk carriers

12:20

MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding dual‑fuel VLCC for Equinor

11:50

Valenciaport closes 2024 with 6.7 % revenue growth

11:09

Incat Crowther delivers 24‑metre catamaran motor yacht Elysian

10:40

India reduces dependence on China‑origin urea as Russia and MENA expand long‑distance exports - Drewry

10:00

Seaspan, Bollinger and Rauma partner to deliver U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter

09:08

Legal, financial, and regulatory pressure mounts on ports as PortXchange urges action on Scope 3

08:13

CMA CGM reports steady Q2 2025

2025 July 29

18:00

Consortium of Boskalis and Allseas wins €1.2 bln CPC Corporation Taiwan offshore pipeline contract

17:05

WEC Lines launches direct weekly service between Ireland, Belgium and France

16:45

Delos Shipping sells car carrier Asturias to European logistics provider

16:05

Sea Cargo Charter signatories cut emission intensity but remain behind IMO targets

15:31

Arabian Drilling wins first-ever offshore contract outside Saudi Arabia

15:22

Hanwha Ocean posts net profit of US $106.7 mln in Q2

14:45

SSY Futures reports pause in Cape and Panamax freight contracts

14:15

Yinson Production and PTSC SEA secure FSO lease contract for Block B gas field

13:11

Australia launches maritime recycling risk assessment trial with AMSA and DAFF

12:51

Hanwha Ocean secures 353.6 billion‑won order for two VLCCs from Oceania shipowner

12:20

EXMAR France floats out first ammonia‑fuelled gas carrier

11:40

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding undocks Cape Ocean Shipping H1595 Aframax

11:02

Inyanga Marine Energy Group to manage new hybrid vessel Tor Boreas

10:30

MSC eyes historic feeder fleet renewal in potential 120-ship “megaproject”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news