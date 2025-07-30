Port of Gdańsk Authority SA calls for lease bids adjacent to Baltic Hub Container Terminal

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA has launched a public tender for the lease of a 3.3‑hectare site on Kontenerowa Street, adjacent to the Baltic Hub container terminal, the largest container hub in the Baltic Sea.

The site has been prepared with reinforced concrete slabs (150 × 300 × 15 cm) laid on compacted sand and gravel to allow immediate operations for heavy and oversized cargo handling vehicles, according to the company's release.

The location offers direct access to Sucharskiego route, the Tri‑City Południowej ring road, the A1 motorway and the S7 expressway towards Warsaw, and a tunnel under the Martwa Wisła connecting east and west Gdańsk.

The plot’s proximity to a public railway loading lane enables efficient intermodal and rail transport operations, supporting EU decarbonisation strategies. The lease term is fixed at five years.

Recent port development initiatives at the Port of Gdańsk Authority SA include the 2025 announcement of a tender for nearly 27 hectares at the Ore Pier (‘Pirs Rudowy’), also located near Baltic Hub, and included in a pre‑approved building permit for infrastructure enabling grain storage and railway integration for production and service use.

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA is a joint‑stock company established under Polish law with shareholders including the State Treasury, Gdańsk County and eligible employees. Acting under the Act on Sea Ports and Harbours and the Commercial Companies Code, the company manages port infrastructure, implements development plans, and oversees leasing of port real estate. It operates both the Inner Port and the Northern Port, including Baltic Hub Container Terminal and other bulk and liquid terminals.