2025 July 30   14:42

shipping

Nauticus Robotics and Advanced Ocean Systems sign multi‑year Master Services Agreement

Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a public company developing autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, has entered into a Master Services Agreement with Advanced Ocean Systems, Inc., a Florida‑based company specialising in autonomous and remote systems development and integration capabilities, according to the company's release.

The agreement, described as an ongoing, multi‑year commitment, expects collaboration on a range of projects designed to accelerate the integration of subsea robotics and autonomous systems and deliver new efficiencies to offshore industry operations.

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to blend engineering expertise and technical capabilities to address maritime autonomy opportunities.

Each organisation is reported to have extensive experience working with field‑proven autonomy and remote systems—hardware and software—for deployment on and below the surface, including in ultra‑deepwater subsea environments. Immediate discussions involve plans to use Advanced Ocean Systems’ test lake facility in Stuart, FL, where they intend to begin a series of trials with Nauticus’ flagship autonomous underwater vehicle, Aquanaut®.

In addition to advancing Aquanaut’s overall operating parameters, they plan to explore integration of the AUV into a broader ecosystem of unmanned assets, including uncrewed surface vessels of various form and function, to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in the execution of subsea tasks.

Nauticus reported a net loss of $7.6 million in Q1 2025 with revenue of $200,000, offset in part by debt reduction of $3 million and $20 million raised via aftermarket offerings.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a publicly‑traded corporation that develops autonomous robots and software solutions for ocean industries. Its business model encompasses service delivery, vehicle and component sales, and software licensing, with operations serving both commercial and defence sectors.

Advanced Ocean Systems, Inc. is a privately held Florida‑based integrated systems provider to the ocean industry, offering autonomous surface vessels, unmanned surface vessels, advanced deck systems, Autonomous Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS), and traditional oceanographic and survey support systems. 

digitalisation

