  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Accelleron launches net zero report at LISW25

2025 July 30   18:05

alternative fuels

Accelleron launches net zero report at LISW25

Accelleron, a Switzerland‑based company, will present a new report titled Breaking the carbon‑neutral fuel deadlock to accelerate shipping’s net zero future at the London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25) Global Hub on Tuesday, 16 September, from 14:00 to 16:00 at County Hall, London, according to the company's release.

The report includes a quantified, comparative analysis of key conditions that have stalled progress. It highlights that fuel readiness, not ship design or investment, is now the primary roadblock hindering maritime decarbonisation, and explores how maritime stakeholders can aggregate cross‑sectoral demand for carbon‑neutral fuel to scale up feedstock and infrastructure investment.

Accelleron’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Bischofberger said: “After a year of 1.5 °C average global warming, the stakes are high as we strive to meet maritime’s 2030 emissions reduction target. Success hinges on implementing energy‑saving technologies and going viral with fuel efficiency. But that’s just the first step in decarbonisation. The bigger challenge is developing carbon‑neutral fuels, which is critical not only for maritime but for sectors contributing over 70% of global emissions. Solving this will require unprecedented cross‑industry collaboration and a shared commitment to accelerating fuel development and adoption. I look forward to the discussions at LISW that will help drive this commitment and turn the challenge into an opportunity for net zero.”

At the same event, Sean Moloney, co‑founder and joint Chief Executive Officer of LISW, welcomed Accelleron’s involvement as International Partner, saying: “We are delighted to have Accelleron join LISW25 as a sponsor and thought leader. Their focus on tackling one of the most pressing issues in maritime – the carbon‑neutral fuel deadlock – aligns perfectly with LISW’s mission to foster meaningful dialogue and action across the global shipping community. Their report and presence at the Global Hub will no doubt spark vital collaboration and help shape the path to net zero.”

The session will also address the three‑way stalemate between shipowners, ports, and fuel suppliers, where scattered demand, poor coordination, and risk aversion have diluted progress and diverted investment across too many unproven options.

Accelleron’s report suggests that ports may hold the key to unlocking more coordinated and focused investment, given their central role as shared infrastructure serving multiple hard‑to‑abate sectors, including steel, cement, chemicals, power, and aviation.

These sectors, together with maritime, account for over 70% of global CO₂ emissions and all depend on hydrogen‑based fuels to reach net zero. Shipping may be uniquely positioned to take the lead in breaking the stalemate.

At LISW25, both the IMO headline event and the Global Hub, with representation from across the maritime value chain and stakeholders from more than 30 countries, offer rare opportunities to advance collaboration and unlock real progress toward net zero.

The upcoming IMO vote on the new net zero framework, expected this October, could provide the world’s first global regulatory structure to drive carbon‑neutral fuel development in any hard‑to‑abate sector.

Accelleron Industries AG is a Switzerland‑headquartered technology company specialising in high‑power turbocharging, fuel injection and digital solutions for heavy‑duty applications across the marine, energy, rail and off‑highway sectors. The company emerged as an independent legal entity following a spin‑off from ABB and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It operates over 100 service stations globally across 50+ countries and employs approximately 3,000 staff.  

London International Shipping Week (LISW) is a biennial industry event organised by a coalition of maritime organisations including Maritime UK and the UK Chamber of Shipping, featuring conferences, exhibitions and networking across government, regulators and private sector participants. In 2025, LISW is hosting its first Global Hub forum designed to gather international delegations and connect key maritime players under a strategic policy‑focused agenda.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:33

NSF to end lease on Antarctic research icebreaker Nathaniel B. Palmer in FY 2026

16:55

South Korea’s global shipbuilding market share jumps to 25.1% in H1 2025

15:39

X-Press Feeders connects Baltic/Finland and Iberia through Rotterdam

15:14

Mawani launches Blue Ocean’s BOS Service at Jeddah Islamic Port

14:42

Nauticus Robotics and Advanced Ocean Systems sign multi‑year Master Services Agreement

14:23

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA calls for lease bids adjacent to Baltic Hub Container Terminal

13:46

Kongsberg Maritime partners with Noble Corporation to co‑develop marine technologies

13:23

GT USA and Great Lakes East launch monthly Puerto Rico barge service

12:43

COSCO SHIPPING Development signs shipbuilding and leasing contracts for ten bulk carriers

12:20

MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding dual‑fuel VLCC for Equinor

11:50

Valenciaport closes 2024 with 6.7 % revenue growth

11:09

Incat Crowther delivers 24‑metre catamaran motor yacht Elysian

10:40

India reduces dependence on China‑origin urea as Russia and MENA expand long‑distance exports - Drewry

10:00

Seaspan, Bollinger and Rauma partner to deliver U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter

09:08

Legal, financial, and regulatory pressure mounts on ports as PortXchange urges action on Scope 3

08:13

CMA CGM reports steady Q2 2025

2025 July 29

18:00

Consortium of Boskalis and Allseas wins €1.2 bln CPC Corporation Taiwan offshore pipeline contract

17:05

WEC Lines launches direct weekly service between Ireland, Belgium and France

16:45

Delos Shipping sells car carrier Asturias to European logistics provider

16:05

Sea Cargo Charter signatories cut emission intensity but remain behind IMO targets

15:31

Arabian Drilling wins first-ever offshore contract outside Saudi Arabia

15:22

Hanwha Ocean posts net profit of US $106.7 mln in Q2

14:45

SSY Futures reports pause in Cape and Panamax freight contracts

14:15

Yinson Production and PTSC SEA secure FSO lease contract for Block B gas field

13:11

Australia launches maritime recycling risk assessment trial with AMSA and DAFF

12:51

Hanwha Ocean secures 353.6 billion‑won order for two VLCCs from Oceania shipowner

12:20

EXMAR France floats out first ammonia‑fuelled gas carrier

11:40

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding undocks Cape Ocean Shipping H1595 Aframax

11:02

Inyanga Marine Energy Group to manage new hybrid vessel Tor Boreas

10:30

MSC eyes historic feeder fleet renewal in potential 120-ship “megaproject”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news