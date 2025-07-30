  1. Home
Mawani launches Blue Ocean’s BOS Service at Jeddah Islamic Port

The Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani” has announced the addition of the new shipping service “BOS”, operated by Blue Ocean, to Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new service links Jeddah Islamic Port with three Chinese ports: Qingdao, Ningbo and Nansha, with a capacity of up to 2,300 standard containers (TEU).

Jeddah Islamic Port is the largest hub port in the region and the largest on the Red Sea coast for transshipment and maritime trade. The port processes approximately 65 % of maritime import trade and transshipment handled by Saudi ports, covers an area of 12 km², comprises 62 multipurpose berths and has a handling capacity of up to 130 million tonnes. 

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is the official government authority responsible for oversight and administration of major seaports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It operates under national infrastructure strategy frameworks and is mandated to develop port infrastructure, regulate maritime logistics and enhance Saudi Arabia’s global port rankings.  

Blue Ocean is the shipping company operating the BOS service. It is referred to in the announcement as the operator of the new route, but the provided text does not specify its legal form or corporate structure.

