2025 July 30   15:39

X-Press Feeders connects Baltic/Finland and Iberia through Rotterdam

X-Press Feeders is strengthening its network across key European trade corridors by offering a broad range of through Bill of Lading (B/L) options via Rotterdam. This service enables seamless cargo transportation from point of origin to final port of destination.  

Current available routes include connections from Baltic and Finnish ports — Riga, Klaipeda, Helsinki, and Kotka — to ports in the Irish Sea such as Dublin, Belfast, and Cork.

Additionally, the same origin ports offer service to key Iberian destinations including Leixões, Lisbon, Bilbao, Vigo, and Gijón.

In April 2024, X-Press Feeders, a Singapore‑based global independent common carrier, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with six European ports—Port of Antwerp-Bruges (Belgium), Port of Tallinn (Estonia), Port of Helsinki and Port of Hamina‑Kotka (Finland), Freeport of Riga (Latvia) and Klaipėda Port (Lithuania)—to establish green shipping corridors powered by green methanol.

These corridors include two feeder services: Green Baltic X‑PRESS (Rotterdam → Antwerp-Bruges → Klaipėda → Riga → Rotterdam) and Green Finland X‑PRESS (Rotterdam → Antwerp-Bruges → Helsinki → Tallinn → Hamina‑Kotka → Rotterdam), scheduled to start in Q3 2024.

The green methanol is sourced from OCI Global and is certified under ISCC.

X‑Press Feeders is incorporated in Singapore as an independent common carrier specialising in shortsea and regional feeder container shipping. The company manages a fleet of more than 100 vessels and has ordered 14 dual‑fuel vessels capable of using green methanol, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and mid‑2026.

OCI Global is a Dutch‑registered producer and supplier of green methanol derived from green hydrogen and organic waste feedstocks. Its product is certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Association.

