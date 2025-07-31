Magnitude 8.8 earthquake near Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky triggers evacuations in Japan, Hawaii and U.S. West Coast

An earthquake measured at magnitude 8.8 occurred on July 30 off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, at a depth of about 19 km, approximately 136 km east‑southeast of the city of Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency and the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the event as one of the strongest recorded in the region.

Tsunami waves up to 4 m were reported on nearby islands.

Tsunami warnings and evacuations were issued in Japan, Hawaii, the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, French Polynesia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Taiwan, the Philippines and other Pacific regions.

In Japan, a wave of approximately 1.3 m was recorded in Iwate Prefecture and evacuation orders were issued affecting close to two million residents.

Hawaii declared a state of emergency and closed all commercial harbours; vessels were ordered to stay offshore until ports are reopened.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued tsunami warnings from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border and advisories extending to the California–Mexico border, warning of strong currents and risk to infrastructure in harbors.

In Russia, local authorities reported tsunami surges of 3–4 m in Severo‑Kurilsk on Paramushir Island, flooding port infrastructure and sweeping boats ashore. Approximately 2,700 people were evacuated. Authorities also confirmed the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano several hours after the earthquake.

The current quake is the strongest in the area since 1952 and among the most powerful globally this century. The Pacific Ring of Fire is known for producing such megathrust events, and these geological settings make recurrent large earthquakes and tsunamis a key risk.