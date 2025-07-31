U.S. DOT commits $6.2 bln to manage Ready Reserve Force fleet

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that the Maritime Administration (MARAD), an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), has signed 20 contracts totaling $6.2 billion to manage its Ready Reserve Force (RRF).

The RRF, operated by MARAD, provides strategic sealift support for rapid deployment of U.S. military forces and equipment during conflicts, crises, and emergencies.

The contracts involve seven ship managers to ensure readiness, reliability, and responsiveness. The contracts cover 51 RRF vessels, which include roll‑on/roll‑off (RO/RO) vessels, auxiliary crane ships, and aviation maintenance vessels.

The ten‑year agreements include maintenance, repair, logistics support, activation, operation, deactivation, crewing, and management of these MARAD‑owned, contractor‑operated vessels.

RRF ships can be activated within five days for worldwide deployment. Ships in priority readiness are staffed in Reduced Operating Status with maintenance crews of about ten merchant mariners, supplemented upon activation.

The RRF is part of the National Defense Reserve Fleet and provides nearly 100 % of government‑owned surge sealift. Since its inception in 1976, the RRF has supported hundreds of missions, including recurring military exercises and emergency response operations.

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is a federal executive department of the U.S. government responsible for national transportation policy and infrastructure, including roads, aviation, rail, and maritime. It oversees sub‑agencies such as the Maritime Administration (MARAD) and regulates strategic programs affecting national mobility and logistics.

Maritime Administration (MARAD) is an operating administration of USDOT, created by Congress to administer U.S. maritime programs. MARAD manages the U.S. National Defense Reserve Fleet (including the RRF), promotes development of the domestic merchant marine, and supports U.S. shipbuilding and port infrastructure.