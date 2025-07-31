  1. Home
2025 July 31   10:49

ONE Europe and Africa extends ISO 14001 certification to inland operations

Ocean Network Express (ONE) Europe has renewed its ISO 14001:2015 certification and expanded its scope beyond marine operations to include inland transportation procurement, container depot handling and maintenance, and container repair across Europe and Africa, according to the company's release.

The certification renewal “reinforces their commitment to environmental management across different areas of container transportation.”

The expanded scope covers key depot suppliers and includes measures for energy efficiency, waste management and emissions monitoring.

Frida Thorborg, Manager of ONE EUA Green Strategy Department, said: “This isn't just about certification, it's about accountability and continuous improvement.”

ISO 14001 is described as one of several tools used by ONE to meet climate ambitions and help customers reduce environmental footprint.

Following the expanded ISO 14001, ONE launched a Ship Recycling Policy and joined the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI), extending its ESG framework to vessel end‑of‑life and ensuring ship recycling only at certified, regulation‑compliant facilities.

Together, the expanded inland scope and recycling commitments are said to illustrate a full‑lifecycle sustainability vision from inland operations to responsible ship dismantling.  

ONE’s ESG strategy includes reducing scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, increasing use of intermodal and alternative‑fuel corridors, and enhancing environmental data transparency.

The certification is presented as embedding those efforts into operational routines, supplier management and performance monitoring. 

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is a public company limited by shares incorporated in Singapore. ONE operates a global fleet of over 230 vessels with capacity exceeding 1.8 million TEU, serving customers in over 120 countries. ONE was established through the integration of the container shipping operations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

