2025 July 31   13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. have entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the terminal/port operation at the Port of Nigg along with steel processing and machinery/equipment manufacturing businesses serving the offshore energy industry from GEG (Holdings) Limited, according to MOL's release.

Mitsui & Co. will hold a 51 percent stake in the newly formed Global Energy Service Holding Limited, and MOL will hold the remaining 49 percent.

The acquired businesses include port logistics and subsea fabrication, machinery processing and service operations supporting offshore wind power, oil and gas projects. GEG (Holdings) had accepted a 25.5 percent investment from Mitsui & Co. in April 2012 and has developed its operations in line with the UK’s energy transition strategy.

The Port of Nigg, situated on the North Sea coast of Scotland, is anticipated to play an increasingly important role as a hub for both bottom‑fixed and floating offshore wind power.

MOL regards the port as its most important European base for offshore wind generation and marine development.

The acquisition is aligned with MOL’s “BLUE ACTION 2035” plan and aims to strengthen port logistics, steel processing and supply‑chain services by combining MOL’s maritime and port expertise with Mitsui & Co.’s industrial network.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese publicly traded general trading and investment company headquartered in Chiyoda‑ku, Tokyo. Led by President and CEO Kenichi Hori, Mitsui engages in global trading and investment across multiple sectors including energy, infrastructure and industrial materials. Mitsui has held a minority stake in GEG since April 2012 and plays a central role in structuring energy-related investments in the UK and Europe.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a publicly listed maritime transport and logistics corporation headquartered in Minato‑ku, Tokyo, with President & CEO Takeshi Hashimoto.

GEG (Holdings) Limited (Global Energy Group) is a Scottish private company headquartered in Scotland, UK, that owns and operates energy‑sector businesses, including the Port of Nigg, fabrication yards, and access services. 

