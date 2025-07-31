  1. Home
2025 July 31   13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

Elogen, a GTT group company, has delivered a 2.5 MW Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyser for the Baseload Power Hub (BLPH), linked to the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, according to GTT's release.

Led by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, the initiative integrates wind power with green hydrogen production to advance a more flexible and sustainable energy system.

The delivery followed successful completion of the Site Acceptance Test (SAT), verifying performance and operational readiness.

The order was first announced in February 2023. Originally intended for offshore deployment, the BLPH will now be installed onshore in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

The system stores surplus wind energy as green hydrogen during peak production and converts it back into electricity when demand exceeds supply, helping to stabilise the grid and reduce carbon emissions.

The project was executed over a 30‑month fast‑track timeline, including a six‑month engineering phase and a 24‑month EPCC phase covering engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning.

Elogen supplied the electrolysis stacks and key equipment. Detailed integration and assembly were carried out by FORES Engineering, with contributions from Rosetti Marino.

A final 17‑week commissioning phase, supervised by Elogen, was completed before the platform’s planned sail‑away in early August.

The platform will be handed over to Delft Offshore Turbine B.V. and serve as an innovation hub involving institutions such as TNO, Groningen Seaports and Dutch universities.

Elogen (part of GTT Group) is a French limited company specialising in Proton Exchange Membrane electrolyser technology for green hydrogen production across sectors including mobility, industry and energy storage. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary within the GTT group structure.

GTT Group (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a publicly listed French engineering and technology company specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems for liquefied gas carriers, storage and transport solutions. GTT also invests in hydrogen-related ventures including Elogen.  

CrossWind is a Dutch joint venture project company formed by Shell (80 %) and Eneco (20 %) to develop the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm and associated innovation assets, including the Baseload Power Hub.  FORES Engineering (Rosetti Marino Group subsidiary) is an Italian engineering and fabrication firm contracted to integrate and assemble the electrolyser and Balance of Plant components in its Marina di Ravenna facility prior to offshore deployment.

