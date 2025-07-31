Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

Dutch tank storage operator Vopak announced a major investment in Malaysia, expanding its Pengerang Terminal (Two) Sdn Bhd (PT2SB) capacity by 272,000 cubic metres, to facilitate storage of biofuels feedstocks and products, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel, and Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), according to the company's release.

Backed by a 25‑year take‑or‑pay terminal usage agreement with nearby biorefinery operator Pengerang Biorefinery Sdn Bhd (PBSB), the project leverages existing infrastructure synergies at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Johor, situated along the Singapore Straits.

The total project cost is approximately €282 million (USD ≈330 million / RM 1.4 billion), of which Vopak’s share amounts to €72 million (25% equity stake). Commissioning of the new capacity is expected by mid‑2028, with contributions to Vopak’s operating cash flow thereafter.

The adjacent biorefinery by PBSB is designed to process about 650,000 tonnes per year of raw feedstock to produce SAF and other biofuels, addressing global aviation and transport fuel demand.