BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has begun training seafarers on methanol bunkering at its Maritime Training Centre in Kochi, India, through a new simulator developed in partnership with Wärtsilä, according to the company's release.

The training platform instructs crew in the safe handling of methanol fuel. An ammonia bunkering simulation module will be added in early 2026.

BSM plans to commission two further methanol simulators at its Maritime Training Centres in Poland and the Philippines by the end of 2025.

The simulator in Kochi is part of BSM’s effort to align training capabilities with the upcoming management of its first methanol‑fuelled vessels, scheduled to begin this year.

There are approximately 60 methanol‑fuelled ships currently in operation world‑wide, and over 350 are expected by 2030 based on existing orders.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement is a global integrated maritime solutions provider that manages a fleet of around 670 vessels and employs approximately 40,000 crew and 2,000 shore‑based staff across ten ship management centres and 28 crew service centres. The company is part of the Schulte Group, which has more than 140 years of experience in the maritime industry.

Wärtsilä is a Finnish technology group specialising in marine and energy sectors; its TechSim 5000 platform, built on TechSim 9 and certified by ClassNK for IGF Code training, simulates methanol fuel systems including bunkering stations, fuel management systems and emergency response scenarios.