2025 July 31   15:13

bunkering

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd successfully refueled COSCO Shipping Lines’ container vessel COSCO PRIDE with 875 metric tons of domestically produced ultra‑low sulfur heavy fuel oil (ULSFO) at Yangshan Port in Shanghai’s Lin‑gang Special Area, according to Lin‑gang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone's release.

This operation positions Shanghai Port as the sole port in the Asia‑Pacific region providing ULSFO refueling services.

The ULSFO delivered by PetroChina reduces sulfur emissions by about 80 percent compared with traditional low sulfur fuel oil, and also offers lower production costs and energy consumption than lighter distillate fuels, with better compatibility with primary ship engines.

According to the business manager, “The launch of ULSFO bunkering service at Shanghai’s Yangshan Port acts as an important model for the green and low‑carbon transformation of the international shipping sector.”

PetroChina established Shanghai Fuyuan Fuel Oil Co Ltd in the Yangshan Free Trade Zone in 2022; by the end of June 2025, a total of 2.45 million tons of bonded oil had been used to refuel international ships.

PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd is a subsidiary and designated fuel sales and bunker supplier arm of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), one of China’s state‑owned oil and gas enterprises. It markets and distributes refined petroleum products, including marine fuel oils, within bonded zones, providing services for international vessel refueling operations from production sites to port delivery. 

COSCO Shipping Lines (a division of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited) is a state‑owned container transport services company. COSCO PRIDE is one of its container ships engaged in international liner operations; the company procures bunker fuel services via port suppliers for its global fleet.

Topics:

bunkering

alternative fuels

COSCO

All news