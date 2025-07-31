  1. Home
2025 July 31   15:42

shipping

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

HD Hyundai has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Marine Solution, Avikus, and H‑Line Shipping at its Global R&D Center in Pangyo, South Korea, according to the company's release.

The agreement covers the joint development of AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology designed to reduce fuel consumption, improve operational efficiency, and enhance vessel safety.

HD Hyundai will integrate and apply the technology, combining Avikus’s HiNAS autonomous navigation system, HD Hyundai Marine Solution’s OceanWise optimal routing tool, and HD KSOE’s AI‑CHS cargo management system.

H‑Line Shipping will provide an LNG carrier for sea trials.

The collaboration aims to minimize vessel operating costs across design, construction, operation, and maintenance while addressing International Maritime Organization environmental regulations.

Ho‑Dong Seo, COO of H‑Line Shipping, said: “Technology that transports cargo via the most optimal routes using AI is a critical factor determining a shipping company’s competitiveness. We expect this collaboration further to enhance the efficiency and safety of our fleet operations.”

Kwang‑Pil Chang, CTO of HD KSOE, remarked: “This partnership is the starting point for AI‑based digital innovation that transcends the boundaries between shipbuilding and shipping. It will serve as an important milestone in setting the standard for the eco‑friendly ships of the future.”  

In December 2024, Avikus—HD Hyundai’s autonomous navigation technology subsidiary—signed its first supply contract with H‑Line Shipping to deploy its AI system “HiNAS Control” on five vessels, with plans to expand to up to thirty by 2025. During a trial voyage covering 9,334 km, HiNAS demonstrated fuel savings of up to 15%, and the system achieved IMO Level‑2 autonomous ship standards, allowing remote control with crew onboard.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai. HD KSOE is a shipbuilding and offshore engineering firm responsible for the design and construction of commercial and naval vessels. It develops integrated systems for cargo management, propulsion, and ship architecture used in global maritime markets.  

HD Hyundai Marine Solution is a corporate entity within HD Hyundai, Marine Solution focuses on digital services and software platforms for marine operational management, including route planning, performance optimization, and lifecycle cost reduction.  

Operating as an autonomous maritime technology subsidiary of HD Hyundai, Avikus develops AI-driven navigation systems such as HiNAS for large commercial vessels and NEUBOAT for leisure craft.

H‑Line Shipping Co. Ltd. is a South Korean specialist shipping carrier, structured as a registered maritime transport company holding long‑term service contracts with major clients such as KEPCO, POSCO, and Vale. 

