2025 July 31   16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has designated more than 50 individuals and entities, and identified over 50 vessels, belonging to the shipping empire controlled by Mohammad Hossein ShAMKhani, son of Ali ShAMKhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, according to the Office's release.

According to Treasury, Hossein leverages corruption through his father’s influence at the highest levels of the Iranian regime to build and operate a massive fleet of tankers and containerships.

The network uses aliases such as “H,” “Hector,” and “Hugo Hayek” and frequent operator changes among vessels to conceal ultimate control.

Marvise SMC DMCC (formerly Mairin Ship Management and Consultancy DMCC), UAE‑based, provides management services to many of ShAMKhani’s shipping firms.

Armada Global Shipping DMCC, Koban Shipping L.L.C, Crios Shipping L.L.C, Fractal Marine DMCC, Reel Shipping L.L.C, Draco Buren Shipping PTE. Ltd., Progwin Shipping SA, and multiple other UAE, Cyprus, Marshall Islands, Singapore, Panama and Switzerland‑based firms are being designated under Executive Order 13902 for materially assisting or supporting Hossein ShAMKhani’s operations.

Vessels such as BIGLI (IMO 9307047), ACE (IMO 9228538), URANUS (IMO 9248485), OMNI (IMO 9400980), and many others managed by the specified entities are identified as blocked property.  

The action also reflects collaboration with the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and implements National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 under Executive Order 13902.

The Department of State concurrently designated 20 entities and identified 10 vessels pursuant to Executive Orders 13846 and 13902.

The sanctions target over 115 individuals, vessels, and entities spanning some 17–20 countries. U.S. officials emphasise that ShAMKhani’s network facilitated oil and petroleum exports—largely to China—and used a complex web of front companies and ship‑management firms.

Marvise SMC DMCC (formerly Mairin Ship Management and Consultancy DMCC) is a Dubai‑based limited liability company that provides ship management services to multiple firms in ShAMKhani’s network and manages a fleet of vessels tied to Iranian oil transport.

