MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a global container shipping company, has announced a new standalone service called Iroko, connecting China and Singapore with the Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Benin and Angola beginning on 10 September.

The Iroko service will provide weekly direct connections between Asia and West Africa.

Ports of call include Ningbo, Nansha, Singapore, Pointe‑Noire, Cotonou, Lagos, Onne, Lobito and Xiamen. MSC states that significant improved transit times will be delivered to Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Namibia via the call at Pointe‑Noire, direct calls to Lagos and Onne support growth in the Nigerian market, the link to Cotonou reinforces its presence in Benin, and the Lobito service dedicated for export cargo to China.

MSC has previously deployed ultra‑large container vessels (approx. 24,000 TEU) into West Africa via its Africa Express services, making MSC the first carrier to do so and reflecting growing trade between Asia and West Africa. Since January 2024, MSC has operated 22 of 26 vessels of 15,000 TEU or larger on deep‑sea services to West Africa, across four standalone services including Africa Express.

A privately held global container shipping company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC operates one of the world’s largest container vessel fleets.