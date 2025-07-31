Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported that the Port of New York and New Jersey handled 4,417,282 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first half of 2025, marking a 4.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024 and a 20.9 percent increase over the first half of 2019.

For both June 2025 and the full first half of the year, the port ranked as the second-busiest in the United States for loaded containers, with a total of 2,945,962 loaded TEUs handled.

Operated by the Port Authority, Port of New York and New Jersey complex is the busiest on the U.S. East Coast and second busiest in the nation for loaded containers in H1 2025. It has experienced strong growth since the pandemic, both in volume and strategic leasing and investment activity involving major terminal operators.