  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 August 1   08:40

shipbuilding

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

Fincantieri has officially launched the Viking Mira at its Ancona shipyard, marking a key milestone in the ship’s construction as it enters the final outfitting phase, according to the company's release.

Scheduled to debut in spring 2026, Viking Mira will sail itineraries across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The vessel is part of Viking’s small ocean ship segment, featuring a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 GT, 499 staterooms, and accommodation capacity for up to 998 guests.  

As with all Viking ocean ships, Viking Mira is being built in accordance with the latest international safety and environmental standards.

The Ancona shipyard, one of Fincantieri’s key production facilities, covers approximately 360,000 square meters. It is capable of constructing vessels up to 60,000 GT and assembling hulls at a rate of 1,200 tons per month. The site has delivered 20 vessels since 2009 and employs around 3,700 people. It is currently integrating cutting-edge technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, to enhance efficiency and quality as part of Fincantieri’s “Operations Excellence” program.  

The launch of Viking Mira expands the longstanding partnership between Viking and Fincantieri. Including this vessel, Viking now has 28 ships delivered, under construction, or on order with the Italian shipbuilding group. 

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Trieste, Italy, Fincantieri S.p.A. is one of the world’s largest and most diversified shipbuilding groups. The company operates more than 18 shipyards across four continents and employs over 20,000 people globally. Fincantieri specializes in the design and construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, ferries, offshore units, and specialized ships. 

Topics:

Fincantieri

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

14:07

Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

12:52

Canadian Coast Guard welcomes CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service

12:17

Fincantieri reports H1 2025 revenue up 24% and EBITDA rising 45%

11:42

Panama president meets with Panama Canal Authority board to review $8,500 million USD investment plan

11:20

MSC gains nearly 10 percentage points in market share from 2010 to 2025, while Maersk and COSCO lose ground - Sea‑Intelligence

10:49

ONE Europe and Africa extends ISO 14001 certification to inland operations

10:24

MGC vessel demand declines amid rising VLGC competition and weaker ammonia trade - Drewry

09:51

U.S. DOT commits $6.2 bln to manage Ready Reserve Force fleet

02:24

Magnitude 8.8 earthquake near Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky triggers evacuations in Japan, Hawaii and U.S. West Coast

2025 July 30

18:05

Accelleron launches net zero report at LISW25

17:33

NSF to end lease on Antarctic research icebreaker Nathaniel B. Palmer in FY 2026

16:55

South Korea’s global shipbuilding market share jumps to 25.1% in H1 2025

15:39

X-Press Feeders connects Baltic/Finland and Iberia through Rotterdam

15:14

Mawani launches Blue Ocean’s BOS Service at Jeddah Islamic Port

14:42

Nauticus Robotics and Advanced Ocean Systems sign multi‑year Master Services Agreement

14:23

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA calls for lease bids adjacent to Baltic Hub Container Terminal

13:46

Kongsberg Maritime partners with Noble Corporation to co‑develop marine technologies

13:23

GT USA and Great Lakes East launch monthly Puerto Rico barge service

12:43

COSCO SHIPPING Development signs shipbuilding and leasing contracts for ten bulk carriers

12:20

MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding dual‑fuel VLCC for Equinor

11:50

Valenciaport closes 2024 with 6.7 % revenue growth

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news