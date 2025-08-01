Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

Fincantieri has officially launched the Viking Mira at its Ancona shipyard, marking a key milestone in the ship’s construction as it enters the final outfitting phase, according to the company's release.

Scheduled to debut in spring 2026, Viking Mira will sail itineraries across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The vessel is part of Viking’s small ocean ship segment, featuring a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 GT, 499 staterooms, and accommodation capacity for up to 998 guests.

As with all Viking ocean ships, Viking Mira is being built in accordance with the latest international safety and environmental standards.

The Ancona shipyard, one of Fincantieri’s key production facilities, covers approximately 360,000 square meters. It is capable of constructing vessels up to 60,000 GT and assembling hulls at a rate of 1,200 tons per month. The site has delivered 20 vessels since 2009 and employs around 3,700 people. It is currently integrating cutting-edge technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, to enhance efficiency and quality as part of Fincantieri’s “Operations Excellence” program.

The launch of Viking Mira expands the longstanding partnership between Viking and Fincantieri. Including this vessel, Viking now has 28 ships delivered, under construction, or on order with the Italian shipbuilding group.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Trieste, Italy, Fincantieri S.p.A. is one of the world’s largest and most diversified shipbuilding groups. The company operates more than 18 shipyards across four continents and employs over 20,000 people globally. Fincantieri specializes in the design and construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, ferries, offshore units, and specialized ships.