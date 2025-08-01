Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

Nexans, a global cable manufacturer and service provider, and Crowley Wind Services, an American shipping and logistics company, have partnered to develop and operate a U.S.‑flagged Jones Act compliant cable lay barge dedicated to subsea power cable installation, according to the company's release.

The barge is 300 feet long, features a 3,500‑ton capacity carousel and is configurable for future projects.

It supports Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind farm for New York and can be adapted to lay or repair cables across various subsea applications.

The vessel, built in Louisiana and tested in the Gulf of America to Nexans specifications, will be crewed by American mariners.

It includes a dynamic positioning system and a multiple‑anchors positioning system for precise cable placement under challenging conditions, and can be upgraded to a 7,000‑ton capacity by adding a second carousel.

Graham Tyson, Vice President of Operations at Crowley Wind Services, added: “The cable lay barge will provide a productive supply chain solution for offshore energy, telecommunications and other sectors. Coupled with our U.S. maritime fleet and mariners providing feedering services and other logistics and project management capabilities, we could not be better equipped to serve the needs of industries seeking subsea cable solutions.”

Nexans is a French Société anonyme engaged in design, manufacturing and services for advanced cable systems and subsea transmission. It operates through its PWR Transmission, PWR Grid and PWR Connect divisions, with global operations in 41 countries. It employs about 28,500 people and reported €7.1 billion in standard sales in 2024.

Crowley Wind Services is a division of Crowley, a privately‑held, U.S.‑owned maritime and logistics solutions company with over 130 years of history. Crowley operates globally across commercial and government sectors, serving more than 36 nations and territories. Crowley Wind Services provides offshore energy project logistics and marine services, and is among the largest employers of U.S.‑flag mariners Crowley.