2025 August 1   10:53

shipbuilding

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

Performance Shipping Inc., a Greece-based tanker company listed on NASDAQ, marked a major fleet milestone on July 31 with the christening of P. Massport, the first 114,000 DWT Aframax product tanker built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS), a core subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), according to the company's release.

The vessel was officially delivered two days prior, on July 29.  

CEO Andreas Michalopoulos emphasized the symbolic value of P. Massport as the first vessel constructed under Performance Shipping’s direct name.

“This ship embodies our strategic commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation,” he stated. “We chose SWS with full confidence in their engineering and project management capabilities, and we are proud of the result. With three vessels currently under construction at SWS, we anticipate a deepened partnership supporting our transition to a cleaner, more efficient fleet.”  

The 114,000 DWT P. Massport is built to meet stringent IMO environmental regulations, including Tier III NOx emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) requirements. It is classed by Lloyd’s Register and incorporates design features that reduce fuel consumption and carbon intensity. 

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Athens, Performance Shipping has repositioned itself in recent years as a focused tanker operator with a growing modern fleet. The company currently owns and operates a mix of Aframax and MR tankers serving international oil majors and traders.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS), established in 1999, is one of China’s premier shipbuilders, known for its advanced vessel designs and large-scale construction capabilities. SWS specializes in building large crude oil tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships.

