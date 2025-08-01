  1. Home
2025 August 1   11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

AD Ports Group, Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources and TCM Project Management LLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore joint operation and development of Egypt’s strategic crude oil storage network, according to the company's release.

Egypt’s crude oil storage system is described as critical infrastructure within the country’s national energy value chain, positioned to serve both domestic and international markets.

AD Ports Group has announced approximately USD 469 million in investment commitments in Egypt since 2022.

H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, the Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources for the Arab Republic of Egypt, said: “We are pleased to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with both AD Ports Group, one of our most important partners in trade and infrastructure, and TCM, to explore opportunities to maximise the value of Egypt’s advanced petroleum sector assets, particularly the strategic crude oil storage facilities, as well as to identify other areas of mutual interest. This targeted partnership falls under the second and sixth pillars of our Ministry’s integrated strategy—maximising the added value of Egypt’s petroleum sector assets and enhancing regional cooperation, especially with the United Arab Emirates, with whom we share deep and diverse ties across all energy domains, from upstream extraction and production to downstream transport, distribution, and marketing.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding highlight our Group’s strategic interest in Egypt, a nation with which the United Arab Emirates enjoys deep and enduring ties... The potential joint operation and development of Egypt’s extensive crude oil storage network reflects our commitment to bringing the full strength of AD Ports Group’s integrated business model—spanning ports, maritime, logistics, economic zones, and digital solutions—through forging long‑term strategic partnerships, supporting the economic and industrial objectives of the Egyptian government... we are dedicated to advancing a closer, mutually beneficial economic relationship with our partners in Egypt, to deliver tangible benefits to the Egyptian and Emirati peoples, and supporting the success of our strategic partners.”

The partnership aims to integrate AD Ports Group’s operational and digital capabilities with Egypt’s energy infrastructure. The storage facilities are expected to play a role in regional energy security, supply chain resilience and international crude oil trade flows. AD Ports Group’s potential joint operation aligns with its international expansion strategy in over 50 markets including Egypt and Spain. Its five business clusters—Ports; Maritime & Shipping; Logistics; Economic Cities & Free Zones; and Digital—are positioned to drive economic growth, job creation and technological advancement.

AD Ports Group is a public joint‑stock company established by Emiri Decree and majority‑owned by ADQ, one of Abu Dhabi’s principal holding companies. The Group functions across five integrated business clusters—Ports; Maritime & Shipping; Logistics; Economic Cities & Free Zones; and Digital—and has expanded into over 50 international markets.  

