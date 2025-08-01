GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

  1. Home
GTT, a technology and engineering group specialising in containment systems for liquefied gases, has completed its acquisition of Danelec, a leading provider of advanced digital solutions for maritime data collection and analysis, according to the company's release.

The transaction further strengthens GTT’s position in the rapidly expanding maritime digital market and is expected to have an accretive impact on GTT’s earnings per share from the first year.

With Danelec joining Ascenz Marorka and Vessel Performance Solutions in GTT’s Digital division, the Group now supports an installed base of more than 17,000 vessels worldwide, offering the industry’s most comprehensive suite of high‑quality data and digital solutions.

These capabilities empower customers to enhance safety, optimise ships operational performance, and achieve ambitious decarbonisation goals.

GTT has appointed Casper Jensen, current CEO of Danelec, as Executive Vice President Digital at GTT, and he also joins GTT Group’s Executive Committee.

Following the acquisition of Danelec, GTT’s Digital division will be structured into two key business units: Performance & Monitoring Solutions and Safety & Equipment.

Anouar Kiassi, current CEO of Ascenz Marorka, becomes Senior Vice President of the Performance & Monitoring Solutions business unit, while Christian Kock, current Executive Vice President Safety at Danelec, becomes Senior Vice President of the Safety & Equipment business unit.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a French public limited company listed on Euronext Paris, included in indices such as CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap. GTT specialises in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi‑gas carriers. The company also develops digital solutions to support vessel performance and decarbonisation efforts, and offers LNG‑fuel systems to ship‑owners and energy providers.

Danelec is a private limited company headquartered in Denmark, providing maritime digital performance and safety solutions, including data recorders and onboard analytics designed to optimise vessel operations and compliance.

Ascenz Marorka is a Singapore‑based private company specialising in vessel performance monitoring and energy management systems, offering digital services that allow ship‑owners to measure, report and improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Its integration into GTT’s portfolio preceded the Danelec acquisition.

