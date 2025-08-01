  1. Home
2025 August 1   12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

SSY, the world’s largest independent shipbroker, announced that its commodities division, SSY Futures, will enter the nuclear energy sector via a 100 percent acquisition of US‑based brokerage Uranium Markets LLC, effective 1 August 2025.

Founded in 2014, Uranium Markets comprises four brokers located in the US and UK and has become a leading brokerage in the nuclear energy sector.

SSY Futures will partner with Uranium Markets, which will continue to trade under its existing name, with the intention of leveraging its success in nuclear energy and exploring further growth opportunities.  

Simpson Spence Young is a privately‑owned shipbroking group and the world’s largest independent shipbroker, established over 145 years ago. It operates globally through approximately 27 offices and employs more than 550 experts across physical and derivatives broking in maritime and related commodity markets. Its commodities division, SSY Futures, handles derivative markets including dry cargo, tankers, LNG, LPG, chemicals, and more. 

Uranium Markets LLC is a US‑based brokerage firm founded in 2014, employing four experienced brokers located in the US and UK. It specialises exclusively in the nuclear energy sector, providing brokerage services for uranium trading.

