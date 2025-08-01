Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

  1. Home
2025 August 1   13:21

Georgia Ports Authority reported that it handled 5.25 million twenty‑foot equivalent container units in fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 2.3 percent or 123,000 TEUs compared to the previous year.

“While we experienced lower container volumes, we have been through cycles before and are optimistic about the future,” said President and CEO Griff Lynch.  

Compared to the pre‑pandemic year of fiscal 2019, the performance reflects a 3 percent compound annual growth rate.

The Authority said it now ranks among the nation’s top in connectivity, with more than 35 vessels calling weekly at Savannah.

It recently completed construction of its new Garden City Terminal West facility and continues to add ship‑to‑shore and Rubber Tire Gantry cranes built by the Finnish company Konecranes.

Georgia Ports Authority is the only operator in the United States using 100 percent Konecranes in its fleet.  

The Authority stated that its long‑term vision is aligned with the Georgia Department of Transportation’s integrated roadway efforts.

Governor Brian Kemp announced a $1.5 billion Transportation Infrastructure Investment that includes a $500 million freight program for 18 infrastructure projects to improve goods movement across Georgia.  

At the Port of Brunswick, the Authority achieved a record year in Roll‑on/Roll‑off cargo, handling 876,000 units of autos and high/heavy machinery in fiscal 2024, an increase of 21 percent or 152,435 units compared to fiscal 2023. Growth factors cited included demand from American consumers, expanding import‑export trade with Europe and Asia, new car manufacturers choosing Brunswick, and diverted cargo from Baltimore during April and May.  

Last fiscal year, Georgia Ports Authority brought online 120 acres of Ro/Ro storage at Colonel’s Island. Another 300 acres are available for expansion, giving Colonel’s Island more storage than any other U.S. auto port. It also added 640,000 square feet of warehousing and processing space.

Annual capacity at Colonel’s Island has increased 40 percent to 1.4 million units.  Georgia Ports Authority stated that Georgia’s ports and inland terminals support more than 561,000 jobs throughout the state annually, contributing $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes.

The Authority anticipates investing $4.2 billion in the next ten years to expand cargo handling capabilities. As part of community engagement, $6 million will be donated to communities near the Port of Savannah to support a multi‑year workforce housing initiative.

Georgia Ports Authority is the statutory port authority of the State of Georgia, established by the Georgia General Assembly in 1945. It operates all seven state port facilities, including the deepwater ports of Savannah and Brunswick as well as multiple inland terminals. Headquartered in Savannah, the Authority is overseen by a board including officers appointed by the governor, and its chief executive is Griff Lynch.  

Konecranes is a Finland‑based industrial engineering company specialising in the manufacture of harbour and heavy‑duty cranes, including ship‑to‑shore and rubber‑tyre gantry cranes. Konecranes supplies equipment to port authorities globally.  

