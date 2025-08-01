  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

2025 August 1   13:42

hydrogen

CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

Hycamite TCD Technologies Ltd, a privately owned Finnish deep‑tech company, announced that CMA CGM, through its energy fund PULSE, has become a new investor in Hycamite.

The announcement confirms that Hycamite will begin operations in 2025 at its recently completed industrial‑scale methane‑splitting plant in Kokkola, Finland, which is described as the largest in Europe.

The technology “produces low‑carbon hydrogen and high‑value solid carbon products from methane”.

It is scalable and adaptable to market needs, enabling low‑carbon production of critical materials and deployment globally, close to industrial end‑users.

Hycamite’s graphite production capability was recognized earlier this year by the European Commission as one of 47 strategic projects under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).  

A funding round had previously secured €44 million in two phases, led by Sojitz Group with participation from OMV Petrom and MOL PLUS, alongside existing investors such as Holdix Oy and Turret Oy.

Hycamite TCD Technologies Ltd is a privately held Finnish deep‑tech company headquartered in Kokkola, Finland. Founded in 2020, it develops proprietary thermo‑catalytic decomposition technology for methane splitting to produce low‑carbon hydrogen and high‑purity carbon products. Its industrial‑scale Customer Sample Facility in Kokkola is intended to deliver up to 2,000 tonnes of hydrogen and 6,000 tonnes of carbon annually, and its technology has been selected under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act as a strategic project.

CMA CGM is a global container shipping group headquartered in France, operating sea, land, air and logistics services. It has diversified its business through investments in energy and decarbonization technologies, including via its energy fund PULSE.

Topics:

CMA CGM

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

14:13

MODEC secures ABS approval-in‑Principle for i‑TLP2 floating wind turbine design

13:21

Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

12:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

12:13

GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

11:43

Hiab closes sale of MacGregor to Triton

11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

10:53

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

10:02

U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran and Russia reshape tanker market dynamics - Drewry Maritime Research 

09:35

Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

08:40

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 July 31

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

14:07

Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

12:52

Canadian Coast Guard welcomes CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service

12:17

Fincantieri reports H1 2025 revenue up 24% and EBITDA rising 45%

11:42

Panama president meets with Panama Canal Authority board to review $8,500 million USD investment plan

11:20

MSC gains nearly 10 percentage points in market share from 2010 to 2025, while Maersk and COSCO lose ground - Sea‑Intelligence

10:49

ONE Europe and Africa extends ISO 14001 certification to inland operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news