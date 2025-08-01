CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

Hycamite TCD Technologies Ltd, a privately owned Finnish deep‑tech company, announced that CMA CGM, through its energy fund PULSE, has become a new investor in Hycamite.

The announcement confirms that Hycamite will begin operations in 2025 at its recently completed industrial‑scale methane‑splitting plant in Kokkola, Finland, which is described as the largest in Europe.

The technology “produces low‑carbon hydrogen and high‑value solid carbon products from methane”.

It is scalable and adaptable to market needs, enabling low‑carbon production of critical materials and deployment globally, close to industrial end‑users.

Hycamite’s graphite production capability was recognized earlier this year by the European Commission as one of 47 strategic projects under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

A funding round had previously secured €44 million in two phases, led by Sojitz Group with participation from OMV Petrom and MOL PLUS, alongside existing investors such as Holdix Oy and Turret Oy.

Hycamite TCD Technologies Ltd is a privately held Finnish deep‑tech company headquartered in Kokkola, Finland. Founded in 2020, it develops proprietary thermo‑catalytic decomposition technology for methane splitting to produce low‑carbon hydrogen and high‑purity carbon products. Its industrial‑scale Customer Sample Facility in Kokkola is intended to deliver up to 2,000 tonnes of hydrogen and 6,000 tonnes of carbon annually, and its technology has been selected under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act as a strategic project.

CMA CGM is a global container shipping group headquartered in France, operating sea, land, air and logistics services. It has diversified its business through investments in energy and decarbonization technologies, including via its energy fund PULSE.