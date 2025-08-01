  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

2025 August 1   12:19

bunkering

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

The Bunker Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

At the end of Week 31, the global MABUX bunker indices continued to move in different directions. The 380 HSFO index rose by 7.71 USD, increasing from 465.21 USD/MT the previous week to 472.92 USD/MT, gradually approaching the 500.00 USD threshold. The VLSFO index also showed growth, climbing by 6.70 USD from 555.18 USD/MT to 561.88 USD/MT. In contrast, the MGO index declined slightly by 0.31 USD, moving from 792.08 USD/MT to 791.77 USD/MT, although it still remains near the 800 USD mark. As of the time of writing, there are signs of a resumption of the upward trend in the global bunker market.

The MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS)—the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO—continued its moderate decline, dropping by $1.01 from $89.97 to $88.96, remaining below the psychological $100.00 breakeven mark (SS Breakeven). The weekly average of the global index also fell by $1.88. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread decreased by another $1.00, from $67.00 to $66.00, while the weekly average in the port declined by $1.84. Conversely, in Singapore, the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO increased by $3.00, from $99.00 to $102.00, once again surpassing the $100.00 threshold. However, the weekly average in the port still fell by $1.66. The mixed dynamics of the SS Spread indices illustrate the current transitional state of the bunker market, which is gradually working toward establishing a sustainable trend. For now, the use of conventional VLSFO fuel continues to offer greater profitability than the combination of HSFO and scrubber technology. More detailed analysis is available in the “Differentials” section at www.mabux.com.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global natural gas demand growth is projected to slow from 2.8% in 2024 to about 1.3% in 2025. However, demand is expected to rebound in 2026, accelerating to around 2% as expanding LNG supplies—particularly from the United States, Canada, and Qatar—boost availability and drive higher consumption in Asia. LNG output is forecast to grow by 7% in 2026, marking the largest annual increase since 2019. The IEA notes that these projections come amid heightened uncertainty in the global macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical instability. The agency continues to monitor gas markets closely and engage with stakeholders to ensure supply security.

As of July 29, European regional gas storage facilities were 67.63% full, marking an increase of 2.21% compared to the previous week but a decline of 3.70% from the beginning of the year, when storage levels stood at 71.33%. The gas injection process in the European Union remains ongoing as the region prepares for the coming heating season. At the end of Week 31, the European gas benchmark TTF recorded a price increase of 0.992 euros/MWh, rising from 33.111 euros/MWh the previous week to 34.103 euros/MWh.


The price of LNG as a bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) dropped by another USD 57 by the end of the week, reaching USD 752/MT, compared to USD 809/MT the previous week. Meanwhile, the price difference between LNG and conventional fuel remained favorable for LNG. As of July 28, the gap widened to USD 40 in favor of LNG, up from just USD 3 the week before. On the same day, MGO LS was quoted at USD 792/MT in the port of Sines. More detailed information is available in the LNG Bunkering section on www.mabux.com.

At the end of Week 31, the MABUX Market Differential Index (MDI), which reflects the ratio between market bunker prices (MBP) and the MABUX Digital Bunker Benchmark (DBP), showed mixed trends in average weekly bunker prices across the world’s major hubs—Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah, and Houston:

• 380 HSFO segment: All ports remained in the undervalued zone. MDI values declined by 2 points in Rotterdam and by 3 points in Houston, while increasing by 4 points in Singapore and 3 points in Fujairah. Notably, Rotterdam’s MDI approached the 100% correlation mark between MBP and DBP.

• VLSFO segment: Rotterdam was the only port that remained overvalued, with its MDI index falling by 1 point yet still holding near the 100% correlation level. The other three ports—Singapore, Fujairah, and Houston—continued to show undervaluation. MDI levels rose by 4 points in Singapore and by 5 points in Fujairah but dropped by 8 points in Houston.

• MGO LS segment: Rotterdam again stood out as the only overvalued port, with its MDI increasing by 8 points. The remaining ports—Singapore, Fujairah, and Houston—were all undervalued. MDI values rose slightly by 1 point in Singapore and Houston, while decreasing by 1 point in Fujairah, where the index still remained above the $100.00 mark.

Overall, there were no substantial changes in the pattern of overvalued and undervalued ports by the end of the week. The global bunker market continues to be characterized by a dominant trend toward fuel undervaluation, and there are currently no signs indicating a shift in the prevailing MDI dynamics.

More detailed information on the correlation between market bunker prices and the MABUX digital benchmark can be found in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section on the website www.mabux.com.

The Port of Rotterdam recorded a 4.1% decline in total cargo throughput during the first half of 2025, handling 211 million tonnes. The most significant drop occurred in dry bulk, which fell by 8.9%, followed by a 5.3% decline in liquid bulk to 96.2 million tonnes. Within liquid bulk, crude oil throughput rose by 2.6% to 50.1 million tonnes, driven by increased shipments to German refineries. LNG volumes grew by 9.0% as Europe replenished gas stocks over the summer. However, other liquid bulk segments declined, notably due to reduced biodiesel imports from China—attributed to anti-dumping duties—and decreased use of palm oil in European biodiesel production. Container throughput rose by 2.7% in TEU but declined by 1% in tonnage. The port also experienced exceptional congestion in container handling, with over 100 vessels processing more than 12,000 TEU. Despite the challenging conditions, the port made progress on its long-term sustainability goals. Key developments included the ongoing construction of the Porthos carbon capture and storage facility and the installation of new onshore power plants, as part of its ambition to achieve zero CO₂ emissions by 2050.

The current geopolitical and global economic landscape—particularly the potential introduction of increased import tariffs in the United States—has the potential to trigger a renewed upward trend in global bunker prices. Based on current indicators, we anticipate that bunker indices may experience moderate growth in the coming week.

By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Topics:

bunker fuel prices

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

14:13

MODEC secures ABS approval-in‑Principle for i‑TLP2 floating wind turbine design

13:42

CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

13:21

Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

12:13

GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

11:43

Hiab closes sale of MacGregor to Triton

11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

10:53

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

10:02

U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran and Russia reshape tanker market dynamics - Drewry Maritime Research 

09:35

Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

08:40

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 July 31

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

14:07

Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

12:52

Canadian Coast Guard welcomes CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service

12:17

Fincantieri reports H1 2025 revenue up 24% and EBITDA rising 45%

11:42

Panama president meets with Panama Canal Authority board to review $8,500 million USD investment plan

11:20

MSC gains nearly 10 percentage points in market share from 2010 to 2025, while Maersk and COSCO lose ground - Sea‑Intelligence

10:49

ONE Europe and Africa extends ISO 14001 certification to inland operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news