  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

2025 August 1   14:53

ports

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

The Port of Hamburg will require all cruise ships capable of shore power connection to use the service from 2027, according to the company's release.

Already four years ahead of the EU regulation effective in 2030, the Port of Hamburg offers comprehensive shore power infrastructure for cruise vessels.

From 2026, all cruise terminals in Hamburg will have shore power facilities; Altona and Steinwerder terminals are already equipped, and the HafenCity terminal is scheduled to be installed and undergo trial operation next year.

Each ship must be certified and equipped accordingly to draw power from the connection.

Agreements are in place with shipping lines including AIDA Cruises, MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Phoenix Reisen, and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Given current infrastructure and technical developments, new vessels increasingly come equipped as standard for shore power.

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) is the public-law entity responsible for the planning, infrastructure, safety and commercial framework of the Port of Hamburg. Established in 2005, it coordinates port operations, facilities and land/ waterside infrastructure, including regulatory and concession.  

Topics:

Port of Hamburg

port service

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:13

MODEC secures ABS approval-in‑Principle for i‑TLP2 floating wind turbine design

13:42

CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

13:21

Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

12:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

12:13

GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

11:43

Hiab closes sale of MacGregor to Triton

11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

10:53

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

10:02

U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran and Russia reshape tanker market dynamics - Drewry Maritime Research 

09:35

Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

08:40

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 July 31

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

14:07

Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

12:52

Canadian Coast Guard welcomes CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service

12:17

Fincantieri reports H1 2025 revenue up 24% and EBITDA rising 45%

11:42

Panama president meets with Panama Canal Authority board to review $8,500 million USD investment plan

11:20

MSC gains nearly 10 percentage points in market share from 2010 to 2025, while Maersk and COSCO lose ground - Sea‑Intelligence

10:49

ONE Europe and Africa extends ISO 14001 certification to inland operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news