Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

The Port of Hamburg will require all cruise ships capable of shore power connection to use the service from 2027, according to the company's release.

Already four years ahead of the EU regulation effective in 2030, the Port of Hamburg offers comprehensive shore power infrastructure for cruise vessels.

From 2026, all cruise terminals in Hamburg will have shore power facilities; Altona and Steinwerder terminals are already equipped, and the HafenCity terminal is scheduled to be installed and undergo trial operation next year.

Each ship must be certified and equipped accordingly to draw power from the connection.

Agreements are in place with shipping lines including AIDA Cruises, MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Phoenix Reisen, and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Given current infrastructure and technical developments, new vessels increasingly come equipped as standard for shore power.

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) is the public-law entity responsible for the planning, infrastructure, safety and commercial framework of the Port of Hamburg. Established in 2005, it coordinates port operations, facilities and land/ waterside infrastructure, including regulatory and concession.