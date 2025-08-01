GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

Preparatory works for the construction of the FSRU Terminal have started in the Gulf of Gdańsk at the planned location of Poland’s first FSRU Terminal, according to GAZ‑SYSTEM's release.

GAZ‑SYSTEM has begun dredging operations covering a total worksite area of nearly 656 000 m² of the basin.

These activities followed the clearance of metallic objects from the seabed and have been divided into four stages.

The first stage involves increasing the seabed depth in the area where the jetty will be erected. Dredging will then continue in the immediate vicinity up to the breakwater to be constructed by the Maritime Office in Gdynia.

The two final stages will cover the southern and eastern parts of the offshore construction site.

Once dredging is completed, mobilisation of vessels, equipment and materials necessary for pile driving will start. The works must take into account weather conditions and the ‘environmentally sensitive period’, such as fish spawning.

The works will continue until next year. Some of the spoil extracted during dredging will be used to nourish the beach in Górki Zachodnie (at entrance no. 21), and the remainder will be disposed of in a dedicated area designated by the Maritime Office in Gdynia.

The FSRU vessel, currently under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea, will be permanently moored in the southern part of the Gulf of Gdańsk, within the Port of Gdańsk (near the Baltic Hub and the approach fairway).

This infrastructure will be the second facility in Poland (after the LNG Terminal in Świnoujście) capable of receiving liquefied natural gas delivered by sea.

The FSRU Program includes construction of the jetty and offshore gas pipeline and expanding the natural gas transmission system by nearly 250 km of onshore pipelines.

Commissioning of the new terminal is planned for the turn of 2027 and 2028. Implementation of the offshore component is supported by EU funds. Under the Connecting Europe Facility, the European Commission granted funding of approximately EUR 19.6 million. In June 2025, GAZ‑SYSTEM signed a loan agreement with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego for PLN 2.2 billion to build the infrastructure for natural gas. The funding comes from the National Recovery Plan, where the FSRU Program is included in the REPowerEU chapter.

GAZ‑SYSTEM S.A. is a state‑owned company operating as the natural gas transmission system operator in Poland.