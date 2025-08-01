  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

2025 August 1   15:40

ports

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

Panama’s Comptroller General, Anel Flores, announced the filing of two legal actions before the Supreme Court of Justice, one alleging unconstitutionality and the other seeking nullification of the concession contract with Panama Ports Company (PPC), a subsidiary of CK Hutchison.

Flores stated that the unconstitutionality claim concerns the original contract, while the nullity action targets the contract extension that lacked the legally required endorsement.

He said that the legal actions are based on the findings of an audit delivered on 7 April, which revealed numerous irregularities and described the contract as “leonine and abusive against the interests of the country”.

Flores added that the contract led to more than USD 1.3 billion not entering national coffers.

He further asserted that multimillion‑dollar transactions linked to port assets have occurred outside Panama’s involvement, despite Panama owning 10 % of PPC and being the actual owner of the ports at Balboa and Cristóbal.

PPC has operated those two ports since 1997 under a 25‑year concession, automatically prolonged in 2021.

Flores emphasised that the mandate of the Contraloría is to defend public funds and national interests.

The disputed contract extension has complicated a pending US $23 billion global port‑sale deal involving CK Hutchison, BlackRock and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), with the Chinese government pressing for inclusion of Cosco Shipping to rebalance the consortium.

The President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, backed the Comptroller’s action and raised the possibility of replacing PPC’s role with public‑private partnerships if the courts annul the contract. 

Panama Ports Company (PPC), S. A. PPC, a Panamanian corporation, holds a 25‑year port concession for the Balboa and Cristóbal container terminals and is 90 % owned by Hong Kong‑based CK Hutchison. The State of Panama holds the remaining 10 %. PPC has operated both terminals since 1997, with an automatic extension granted in 2021. 

CK Hutchison is a Hong Kong‑incorporated multinational conglomerate. Its subsidiary, PPC, manages port terminals in Panama. Recently, CK Hutchison has negotiated a global sale of its port assets—including PPC—to a consortium involving U.S.‑based BlackRock and Mediterranean Shipping Company’s investment arm. 

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

14:13

MODEC secures ABS approval-in‑Principle for i‑TLP2 floating wind turbine design

13:42

CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

13:21

Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

12:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

12:13

GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

11:43

Hiab closes sale of MacGregor to Triton

11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

10:53

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

10:02

U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran and Russia reshape tanker market dynamics - Drewry Maritime Research 

09:35

Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

08:40

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 July 31

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

14:07

Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

12:52

Canadian Coast Guard welcomes CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service

12:17

Fincantieri reports H1 2025 revenue up 24% and EBITDA rising 45%

11:42

Panama president meets with Panama Canal Authority board to review $8,500 million USD investment plan

11:20

MSC gains nearly 10 percentage points in market share from 2010 to 2025, while Maersk and COSCO lose ground - Sea‑Intelligence

10:49

ONE Europe and Africa extends ISO 14001 certification to inland operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news