Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

Hanseatic Global Terminals Latin America S.A. was formally launched on 1 August 2025, according to the company's release.

It will serve as the first regional headquarters of Hanseatic Global Terminals in Santiago, Chile, covering operations for both North and South America.

Founded in 2024 as an independent subsidiary within the Hapag‑Lloyd Group, Hanseatic Global Terminals focuses on terminals and infrastructure.

The launch includes two inland services units: Hanseatic Global Terminals Chile Logistics S.A. and Hanseatic Global Terminals Chile Extraportuarios S.A.

These inland services units, together with port subsidiaries, will provide port and logistics services to foreign trade operators across the region.

The company is advancing toward its Strategy 2030 by expanding from 21 to approximately 30 terminals globally and evolving into a global player in the industry.

Prior to the launch, SAAM Terminals was officially rebranded as Hanseatic Global Terminals Latin America S.A., effective 1 August 2025. The rebranding includes the transition of SAAM Logistics and SAAM Extraportuarios under the Hanseatic inland services brand, with brand changes commencing in June and expected to complete by end of July 2025.

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) is a fully owned subsidiary of Hapag‑Lloyd AG, operating from Rotterdam as an independent business unit. It began managing a portfolio of approximately 20–22 port terminals across 11–12 countries in mid‑2024, following the rebranding of Hapag‑Lloyd’s Terminal & Infrastructure division. HGT specialises in equity stakes and operational management of container terminals and associated logistics services across Europe, Latin America (including SAAM Terminals), the USA, India (via J M Baxi), and other regions.

SAAM Terminals (now Hanseatic Global Terminals Latin America S.A.) was a Chile‑headquartered terminal operating company acquired by Hapag‑Lloyd in August 2023. It previously operated ten ports in Latin America (five in Chile), as well as inland logistics services under SAAM Logistics and SAAM Extraportuarios.