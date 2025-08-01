Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla on 31 July 2025 inaugurated a 1 MW green hydrogen power plant, according to the company's release.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, described this as a “major step towards fulfilling PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s 2030 vision” as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

He recalled that the foundation stone for a 10 MW green hydrogen plant was laid by the Prime Minister in Bhuj on 26 May 2025, and remarked that commissioning the 1 MW module within just four months “reflects a new benchmark for implementation in India’s green hydrogen ecosystem.”

He stated that “DPA has turned that vision into reality, a shining example of speed, scale, and skill under Maritime India Vision 2030.”

The plant is expected to produce approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually and to play a role in maritime decarbonisation and sustainable port operations.

Sonowal also commended DPA’s earlier deployment of India’s first Make‑in‑India all‑electric Green Tug, and praised the establishment of a fully Aatma‑Nirbhar, future‑ready hydrogen ecosystem built entirely by Indian engineers.

Deendayal Port Authority’s 1 MW facility at Kandla is India’s first Make‑in‑India green hydrogen plant at a port, built within four months and fully indigenous in design and execution. Initial applications of the hydrogen include powering 11 buses and street lighting at the port, with plans to eventually fuel all port operations. DPA aims to expand by another 5 MW by the end of the current fiscal year, reaching full 10 MW capacity by mid‑next fiscal year.

Deendayal Port Authority is the statutory authority administering Kandla Port, a major all‑weather seaport in Gujarat, operated under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Renamed from Kandla Port in 2017, DPA is responsible for handling over 130 million tonnes of cargo annually (2023–24), and has previously deployed pioneering green maritime initiatives.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a publicly listed Indian multinational engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) conglomerate, with operations across infrastructure, hi‑tech manufacturing and services. In April 2025 it incorporated L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd, via its subsidiary L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd, to focus on green hydrogen and derivatives projects, including in Gujarat.