  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

2025 August 1   17:26

hydrogen

Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla on 31 July 2025 inaugurated a 1 MW green hydrogen power plant, according to the company's release.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, described this as a “major step towards fulfilling PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s 2030 vision” as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

He recalled that the foundation stone for a 10 MW green hydrogen plant was laid by the Prime Minister in Bhuj on 26 May 2025, and remarked that commissioning the 1 MW module within just four months “reflects a new benchmark for implementation in India’s green hydrogen ecosystem.”

He stated that “DPA has turned that vision into reality, a shining example of speed, scale, and skill under Maritime India Vision 2030.”

The plant is expected to produce approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually and to play a role in maritime decarbonisation and sustainable port operations.

Sonowal also commended DPA’s earlier deployment of India’s first Make‑in‑India all‑electric Green Tug, and praised the establishment of a fully Aatma‑Nirbhar, future‑ready hydrogen ecosystem built entirely by Indian engineers.

Deendayal Port Authority’s 1 MW facility at Kandla is India’s first Make‑in‑India green hydrogen plant at a port, built within four months and fully indigenous in design and execution. Initial applications of the hydrogen include powering 11 buses and street lighting at the port, with plans to eventually fuel all port operations. DPA aims to expand by another 5 MW by the end of the current fiscal year, reaching full 10 MW capacity by mid‑next fiscal year. 

Deendayal Port Authority is the statutory authority administering Kandla Port, a major all‑weather seaport in Gujarat, operated under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Renamed from Kandla Port in 2017, DPA is responsible for handling over 130 million tonnes of cargo annually (2023–24), and has previously deployed pioneering green maritime initiatives.  

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a publicly listed Indian multinational engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) conglomerate, with operations across infrastructure, hi‑tech manufacturing and services. In April 2025 it incorporated L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd, via its subsidiary L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd, to focus on green hydrogen and derivatives projects, including in Gujarat. 

Topics:

ports

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Diana Shipping lifts stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd to 9.99%

16:35

SAAM Towage adds two new tugs to strengthen Chile and Peru operations

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

14:13

MODEC secures ABS approval-in‑Principle for i‑TLP2 floating wind turbine design

13:42

CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

13:21

Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

12:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

12:13

GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

11:43

Hiab closes sale of MacGregor to Triton

11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

10:53

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

10:02

U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran and Russia reshape tanker market dynamics - Drewry Maritime Research 

09:35

Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

08:40

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 July 31

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

14:07

Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

12:52

Canadian Coast Guard welcomes CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service

12:17

Fincantieri reports H1 2025 revenue up 24% and EBITDA rising 45%

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news