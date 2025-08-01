Diana Shipping lifts stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd to 9.99%

Diana Shipping Inc., a Marshall Islands corporation, filed Amendment No. 1 to Schedule 13D with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, a Marshall Islands corporation.

The amendment updates Items 3, 5 and 7 of the original Schedule 13D filed on July 17 2025.

According to the amendment, during the period April 23 2025 through July 31 2025, Diana Shipping acquired 4,291,292 common shares of Genco, par value $0.01, in open‑market transactions using its working capital, for an aggregate consideration of $61,731,773.97.

The issuer had 42,959,464 shares outstanding as of May 7 2025, making the stake 9.99 % of the issued and outstanding shares.

Diana Shipping holds sole voting and dispositive power over all 4,291,292 shares and has no shared power. No borrowings were used and no other persons share economic interest. Except as detailed in Exhibit B, there were no transactions in the last 60 days.

With this transaction Diana Shipping has become the largest shareholder of Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a corporation organized under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. It operates as a dry‑bulk vessel owner and operator.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd is a corporation formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.