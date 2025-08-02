  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ONE posts 1Q 2025 revenue of US$ 4,049 million, with net profit of US$ 86 million

2025 August 2   09:22

shipping

ONE posts 1Q 2025 revenue of US$ 4,049 million, with net profit of US$ 86 million

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has released its financial results for FY2025 1st quarter (April 2025 to June 2025).

The market in 1Q showed greater volatility when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, experiencing lower average freight rates and fluctuating demand amid uncertainties surrounding tariffs. For 1Q, ONE achieved a net profit of US$ 86 million despite a challenging environment. The revenue for FY2025 1st quarter was US$ 4,049 million.
• Despite persistent rerouting of vessels via the Cape of Good Hope, deliveries of new vessels continue, increasing the global shipping capacity.
• Driven by tariff uncertainties, demand slowed down after the US announced "reciprocal tariffs" in April, though it became robust following the
US-China agreement to slash import tariffs for 90 days in May.
• The 90-day tariff pause led to an increase in capacity on the TP trade

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express, says, "Our FY2025 1Q results show our adaptability amid ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges. Our full year forecast is likely to face headwinds from continued geopolitical uncertainties and evolving market conditions in key economies and port congestion that impact global supply chains. We are optimizing our cargo portfolio and vessel deployment while implementing measures to address logistical challenges. This ensures we maintain agile, efficient operations and provide customers with quality service."

Credit: Ocean Network Express

About Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 260 vessels with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Diana Shipping lifts stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd to 9.99%

17:26

Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

16:35

SAAM Towage adds two new tugs to strengthen Chile and Peru operations

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

14:13

MODEC secures ABS approval-in‑Principle for i‑TLP2 floating wind turbine design

13:42

CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

13:21

Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

12:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

12:13

GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

11:43

Hiab closes sale of MacGregor to Triton

11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

10:53

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

10:02

U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran and Russia reshape tanker market dynamics - Drewry Maritime Research 

09:35

Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

08:40

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 July 31

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

14:07

Vopak invests in Malaysian terminal to boost biofuel storage for aviation and transport

13:44

Elogen delivers 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for energy hub in the Netherlands

13:28

Mitsui & Co. and MOL acquire Port of Nigg businesses for UK offshore energy

12:52

Canadian Coast Guard welcomes CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news