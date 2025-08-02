RWE: first monopile foundation successfully installed off the German coast

The Nordseecluster offshore wind project has reached a significant milestone: the first turbine foundation has been successfully installed around 50 kilometres north of the German island of Juist, RWE Offshore Wind said.

Photo credit: RWE Media Centre

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “With the 1.6-gigawatt Nordseecluster we together with our partner Norges Bank Investment Management are delivering what is currently the largest offshore wind project off the German coast. Installing the first monopile is a significant milestone for the entire team, following years of planning and preparation. My thanks go to our supply chain partners and all colleagues who contributed to this success.”

The monopiles were shipped from the heavy-lift terminal in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, to the construction site in the German North Sea by Van Oord’s brand-new offshore installation vessel Boreas. Four monopiles can be loaded in one shipment. Each monopile foundation measures 85 metres in length and weighs approximately 1,500 metric tons, which is roughly equivalent to the weight of 1,000 small cars.

Rather than using a monopile foundation topped with an overlapping separate transition piece, extended single monopiles are installed and secondary steel structures, which include e.g. boat landings, will be fitted offshore. This so-called transition piece-less design significantly reduces the total amount of steel needed.

The Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases. Foundation installation works for Nordseecluster A as now kicked-off with the successful installation of the first monopile.

Installation of the 44 wind turbines is expected to start in 2026, with commercial operation beginning in early 2027. After full commissioning Nordseecluster A will have a total capacity of 660 megawatts (MW). The second expansion stage, Nordseecluster B, will contribute an additional 900 MW through its 60 wind turbines, commencing commercial operation in early 2029.

With a total capacity of up to 1.6 gigawatts (GW) Nordseecluster will be able to generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.6 million German households. Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). RWE is responsible for the construction and operation of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms throughout their entire life cycle.

Leading global player in offshore wind

RWE is one of the world's leading players in the offshore wind sector and has more than 20 years of experience in the development, construction, and efficient operation of offshore wind farms. In addition to Nordseecluster, the company is currently implementing three large offshore wind projects: Sofia in the UK (1.4 GW), Thor in Denmark together with Norges Bank Investment Management (1.1 GW) and OranjeWind in the Netherlands together with TotalEnergies (795 MW).