Barbados-flagged cargo ship allides with Kiel Canal lock jetty in Germany

The Barbados-flagged general cargo vessel Wilson Gdynia en route from Rotterdam Waalhaven allided with the jetty at the entrance to the small locks of the Kiel Canal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, in the afternoon of 30th July, Marine Traffic reports.

There were no injuries or environmental pollution reported.

The incident occurred while the vessel was approaching the locks from the Elbe River. The extent of the damage to the vessel and the lock infrastructure has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities confirmed that the vessel has been detained by the local Water Police pending an investigation into the cause of the allision.

Wilson Gdynia is a 1994-built vessel that measures 87.87 metres in length, 12.8 metres in width, and has a carrying capacity of 3,632 tonnes.