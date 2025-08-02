Holcim UK retires ship ‘Yeoman Bank’ after 34 years in Glensanda fleet

Holcim UK says it is retiring its ship, the Yeoman Bank, following it playing a vital role for over three decades of service in delivering aggregates to major infrastructure and construction projects across the UK and Europe.

Since arriving at Holcim UK’s Glensanda super-quarry in Scotland in January 1991, the self-discharging bulk carrier has transported around 36.4m tonnes of aggregates and has completed 1,918 voyages across its time in fleet.

This pioneer vessel of Holcim UK’s fleet has played a central role in the successful development of the super-quarry’s supply chain, which exports millions of tonnes of specialist aggregate materials to key projects by sea, all while reducing reliance on road vehicles for delivery.

The ship made its final voyage to the Port of Liverpool, which is owned and operated by Peel Ports Group. Marking its 195th voyage and nearly seven million tonnes of aggregates delivered to the port, the vessel has served the Port of Liverpool as part of a long-term strategic partnership between Holcim UK and the terminal. The Yeoman Bank holds the record for the longest standing vessel serving the port, and as the ship to have delivered the most cargo there in history.