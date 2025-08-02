  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Holcim UK retires ship ‘Yeoman Bank’ after 34 years in Glensanda fleet

2025 August 2   15:18

Holcim UK retires ship ‘Yeoman Bank’ after 34 years in Glensanda fleet

Holcim UK says it is retiring its ship, the Yeoman Bank, following it playing a vital role for over three decades of service in delivering aggregates to major infrastructure and construction projects across the UK and Europe.

Since arriving at Holcim UK’s Glensanda super-quarry in Scotland in January 1991, the self-discharging bulk carrier has transported around 36.4m tonnes of aggregates and has completed 1,918 voyages across its time in fleet.

This pioneer vessel of Holcim UK’s fleet has played a central role in the successful development of the super-quarry’s supply chain, which exports millions of tonnes of specialist aggregate materials to key projects by sea, all while reducing reliance on road vehicles for delivery.

The ship made its final voyage to the Port of Liverpool, which is owned and operated by Peel Ports Group. Marking its 195th voyage and nearly seven million tonnes of aggregates delivered to the port, the vessel has served the Port of Liverpool as part of a long-term strategic partnership between Holcim UK and the terminal. The Yeoman Bank holds the record for the longest standing vessel serving the port, and as the ship to have delivered the most cargo there in history.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:27

Barbados-flagged cargo ship allides with Kiel Canal lock jetty in Germany

12:11

Kongsberg and BAE Systems sign MOU with particular focus around Maritime domain areas

10:57

RWE: first monopile foundation successfully installed off the German coast

09:22

ONE posts 1Q 2025 revenue of US$ 4,049 million, with net profit of US$ 86 million

2025 August 1

18:00

Diana Shipping lifts stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd to 9.99%

17:26

Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

16:35

SAAM Towage adds two new tugs to strengthen Chile and Peru operations

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

14:13

MODEC secures ABS approval-in‑Principle for i‑TLP2 floating wind turbine design

13:42

CMA CGM joins as investor in Hycamite’s methane‑splitting venture

13:21

Georgia Ports Authority posts slight container decline as RoRo volumes hit record

12:51

SSY Futures to acquire Uranium Markets LLC, entering nuclear energy market

12:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 31, 2025

12:13

GTT finalises Danelec acquisition to expand maritime digital offering

11:43

Hiab closes sale of MacGregor to Triton

11:22

AD Ports Group, Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and TCM sign MoU on crude oil storage

10:53

Performance Shipping and SWS сelebrate сhristening of first Aframax tanker "P. Massport"

10:02

U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran and Russia reshape tanker market dynamics - Drewry Maritime Research 

09:35

Nexans and Crowley to launch U.S.‑flagged cable lay barge

08:40

Fincantieri launches Viking Mira at Ancona Shipyard

2025 July 31

18:00

South Korea agrees to 15 % reciprocal tariffs in exchange for USD 350 bln U.S. investment

17:24

Port of New York and New Jersey ranks second in U.S. for loaded containers in H1 2025

16:57

MSC introduces new direct Asia‑West Africa service

16:35

U.S. Treasury sanctions Shamkhani-controlled shipping network

15:42

HD Hyundai and H‑Line Shipping to co‑develop AI‑based autonomous and eco‑friendly ship technology

15:13

PetroChina completes first domestic ULSFO bunkering at Yangshan Port

14:59

BSM launches methanol bunkering simulator in Kochi

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news